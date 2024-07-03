iifl-logo-icon 1
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Share Price

343.1
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:24:51 PM

  • Open333.95
  • Day's High343.1
  • 52 Wk High350.05
  • Prev. Close326.8
  • Day's Low331.5
  • 52 Wk Low 55.05
  • Turnover (lac)302.33
  • P/E56.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value52.93
  • EPS5.76
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)551.46
  • Div. Yield0.05
No Records Found

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

333.95

Prev. Close

326.8

Turnover(Lac.)

302.33

Day's High

343.1

Day's Low

331.5

52 Week's High

350.05

52 Week's Low

55.05

Book Value

52.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

551.46

P/E

56.67

EPS

5.76

Divi. Yield

0.05

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

24 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:44 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.94%

Non-Promoter- 59.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 59.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.33

13.34

10.68

7.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.88

31.95

25.75

22.72

Net Worth

51.21

45.29

36.43

29.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

85.43

89.01

87.81

72.62

yoy growth (%)

-4.01

1.36

20.92

20.73

Raw materials

-70.43

-72.17

-74.9

-62.02

As % of sales

82.43

81.08

85.29

85.4

Employee costs

-3.35

-3.29

-2.27

-1.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.64

5.2

4.13

2.95

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.3

-0.35

-0.34

Tax paid

-1.18

-1.18

-1.05

-0.97

Working capital

12

-3.95

5.32

1.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.01

1.36

20.92

20.73

Op profit growth

-12.48

14.42

23.92

12.92

EBIT growth

-14.16

24.6

21.11

10.98

Net profit growth

15.19

-2.34

55.36

27.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

97.49

94.26

91.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

97.49

94.26

91.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.4

1.01

0.47

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sumeet Dileep Agnihotri

Executive Director

Sriram Prdmanabhan Nair

Executive Director

Padmavati Padmanabhan Pillai

Independent Director

Manav Rastogi

Independent Director

Rucha Balmukund Daga

Executive Director

Kavitha Padmaraj Pillai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd

Summary

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Private Limited on September 12, 1983. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited on July 05, 2004.The Company is deeply intertwined with a rich heritage and a reputation built on reliability, which transformed into a distinguished and prestigious entity. Since its inception in 1975, under the Leadership of Mr. D. Padmanabhan Pillai & then Mr. Padmaraj Pillai as current Managing Director as the Managing Director, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited has established itself as a prominent electrical EPC contractor in various industrial and commercial sectors. The Company completed a myriad of projects, including those for government, semi-government, and private entities.In 1994, the Company commissioned the largest distribution sub-station in Telecom Sector (MTNL). In 2007, it created a a new entity for Manufacturing Business named Peaton Electricals. At present, the Company is a leading provider of comprehensive electrical, mechanical, and instrumentation services across India. It specialize in offering Electro mechanical services encompassing electrical substations, automation, HVAC solutions et. It stands out as a premier provider of diverse services encompassing electrical systems design, troubleshooting, repair, and equipment maintenance.
Company FAQs

What is the Power & Instrumentation Gujarat Ltd share price today?

The Power & Instrumentation Gujarat Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹343.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Power & Instrumentation Gujarat Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Power & Instrumentation Gujarat Ltd is ₹551.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Power & Instrumentation Gujarat Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Power & Instrumentation Gujarat Ltd is 56.67 and 5.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Power & Instrumentation Gujarat Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Power & Instrumentation Gujarat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Power & Instrumentation Gujarat Ltd is ₹55.05 and ₹350.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Power & Instrumentation Gujarat Ltd?

Power & Instrumentation Gujarat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 109.75%, 3 Years at 82.74%, 1 Year at 495.26%, 6 Month at 348.59%, 3 Month at 64.46% and 1 Month at 3.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Power & Instrumentation Gujarat Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Power & Instrumentation Gujarat Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 59.05 %

