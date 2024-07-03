Summary

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Private Limited on September 12, 1983. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited on July 05, 2004.The Company is deeply intertwined with a rich heritage and a reputation built on reliability, which transformed into a distinguished and prestigious entity. Since its inception in 1975, under the Leadership of Mr. D. Padmanabhan Pillai & then Mr. Padmaraj Pillai as current Managing Director as the Managing Director, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited has established itself as a prominent electrical EPC contractor in various industrial and commercial sectors. The Company completed a myriad of projects, including those for government, semi-government, and private entities.In 1994, the Company commissioned the largest distribution sub-station in Telecom Sector (MTNL). In 2007, it created a a new entity for Manufacturing Business named Peaton Electricals. At present, the Company is a leading provider of comprehensive electrical, mechanical, and instrumentation services across India. It specialize in offering Electro mechanical services encompassing electrical substations, automation, HVAC solutions et. It stands out as a premier provider of diverse services encompassing electrical systems design, troubleshooting, repair, and equipment maintenance.

Read More