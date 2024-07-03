Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹333.95
Prev. Close₹326.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹302.33
Day's High₹343.1
Day's Low₹331.5
52 Week's High₹350.05
52 Week's Low₹55.05
Book Value₹52.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)551.46
P/E56.67
EPS5.76
Divi. Yield0.05
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.33
13.34
10.68
7.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.88
31.95
25.75
22.72
Net Worth
51.21
45.29
36.43
29.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
85.43
89.01
87.81
72.62
yoy growth (%)
-4.01
1.36
20.92
20.73
Raw materials
-70.43
-72.17
-74.9
-62.02
As % of sales
82.43
81.08
85.29
85.4
Employee costs
-3.35
-3.29
-2.27
-1.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.64
5.2
4.13
2.95
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.3
-0.35
-0.34
Tax paid
-1.18
-1.18
-1.05
-0.97
Working capital
12
-3.95
5.32
1.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.01
1.36
20.92
20.73
Op profit growth
-12.48
14.42
23.92
12.92
EBIT growth
-14.16
24.6
21.11
10.98
Net profit growth
15.19
-2.34
55.36
27.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
97.49
94.26
91.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
97.49
94.26
91.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.4
1.01
0.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sumeet Dileep Agnihotri
Executive Director
Sriram Prdmanabhan Nair
Executive Director
Padmavati Padmanabhan Pillai
Independent Director
Manav Rastogi
Independent Director
Rucha Balmukund Daga
Executive Director
Kavitha Padmaraj Pillai
Reports by Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd
Summary
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Private Limited on September 12, 1983. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited on July 05, 2004.The Company is deeply intertwined with a rich heritage and a reputation built on reliability, which transformed into a distinguished and prestigious entity. Since its inception in 1975, under the Leadership of Mr. D. Padmanabhan Pillai & then Mr. Padmaraj Pillai as current Managing Director as the Managing Director, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited has established itself as a prominent electrical EPC contractor in various industrial and commercial sectors. The Company completed a myriad of projects, including those for government, semi-government, and private entities.In 1994, the Company commissioned the largest distribution sub-station in Telecom Sector (MTNL). In 2007, it created a a new entity for Manufacturing Business named Peaton Electricals. At present, the Company is a leading provider of comprehensive electrical, mechanical, and instrumentation services across India. It specialize in offering Electro mechanical services encompassing electrical substations, automation, HVAC solutions et. It stands out as a premier provider of diverse services encompassing electrical systems design, troubleshooting, repair, and equipment maintenance.
Read More
The Power & Instrumentation Gujarat Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹343.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Power & Instrumentation Gujarat Ltd is ₹551.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Power & Instrumentation Gujarat Ltd is 56.67 and 5.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Power & Instrumentation Gujarat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Power & Instrumentation Gujarat Ltd is ₹55.05 and ₹350.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Power & Instrumentation Gujarat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 109.75%, 3 Years at 82.74%, 1 Year at 495.26%, 6 Month at 348.59%, 3 Month at 64.46% and 1 Month at 3.03%.
