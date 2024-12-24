iifl-logo-icon 1
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

343.1
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd

Power & Instrum. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.64

5.2

4.13

2.95

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.3

-0.35

-0.34

Tax paid

-1.18

-1.18

-1.05

-0.97

Working capital

12

-3.95

5.32

1.91

Other operating items

Operating

15.22

-0.24

8.03

3.54

Capital expenditure

-0.09

-0.01

0.52

0.08

Free cash flow

15.12

-0.25

8.55

3.62

Equity raised

38.52

32.87

24.83

22.85

Investing

0.2

0

0.01

-0.01

Financing

18.98

5.41

10.92

11.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.05

Net in cash

72.82

38.03

44.32

37.73


