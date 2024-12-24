Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.64
5.2
4.13
2.95
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.3
-0.35
-0.34
Tax paid
-1.18
-1.18
-1.05
-0.97
Working capital
12
-3.95
5.32
1.91
Other operating items
Operating
15.22
-0.24
8.03
3.54
Capital expenditure
-0.09
-0.01
0.52
0.08
Free cash flow
15.12
-0.25
8.55
3.62
Equity raised
38.52
32.87
24.83
22.85
Investing
0.2
0
0.01
-0.01
Financing
18.98
5.41
10.92
11.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.05
Net in cash
72.82
38.03
44.32
37.73
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.