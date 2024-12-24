Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.33
13.34
10.68
7.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.88
31.95
25.75
22.72
Net Worth
51.21
45.29
36.43
29.76
Minority Interest
Debt
14.67
31.88
28.66
22.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
65.88
77.17
65.09
51.9
Fixed Assets
1.28
1.38
1.12
0.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.26
0.28
0.27
0.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.41
0.16
0.15
0.12
Networking Capital
63.57
75.11
63.48
44.31
Inventories
40.8
34.64
16.93
2.85
Inventory Days
12.17
Sundry Debtors
30.72
38.42
55.19
36.99
Debtor Days
158.02
Other Current Assets
33.63
31.58
22.9
16.44
Sundry Creditors
-32.94
-23.07
-28.06
-8.89
Creditor Days
37.97
Other Current Liabilities
-8.64
-6.46
-3.48
-3.08
Cash
0.36
0.24
0.07
6.26
Total Assets
65.88
77.17
65.09
51.9
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.