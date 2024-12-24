iifl-logo-icon 1
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Balance Sheet

396.1
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:59:58 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.33

13.34

10.68

7.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.88

31.95

25.75

22.72

Net Worth

51.21

45.29

36.43

29.76

Minority Interest

Debt

14.67

31.88

28.66

22.14

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

65.88

77.17

65.09

51.9

Fixed Assets

1.28

1.38

1.12

0.74

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.26

0.28

0.27

0.47

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.41

0.16

0.15

0.12

Networking Capital

63.57

75.11

63.48

44.31

Inventories

40.8

34.64

16.93

2.85

Inventory Days

12.17

Sundry Debtors

30.72

38.42

55.19

36.99

Debtor Days

158.02

Other Current Assets

33.63

31.58

22.9

16.44

Sundry Creditors

-32.94

-23.07

-28.06

-8.89

Creditor Days

37.97

Other Current Liabilities

-8.64

-6.46

-3.48

-3.08

Cash

0.36

0.24

0.07

6.26

Total Assets

65.88

77.17

65.09

51.9

