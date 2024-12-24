Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
85.43
89.01
87.81
72.62
yoy growth (%)
-4.01
1.36
20.92
20.73
Raw materials
-70.43
-72.17
-74.9
-62.02
As % of sales
82.43
81.08
85.29
85.4
Employee costs
-3.35
-3.29
-2.27
-1.78
As % of sales
3.92
3.7
2.58
2.45
Other costs
-4.24
-5.07
-3.24
-2.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.96
5.7
3.69
3.92
Operating profit
7.4
8.46
7.39
5.96
OPM
8.67
9.5
8.42
8.21
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.3
-0.35
-0.34
Interest expense
-3.33
-4.1
-3.33
-3.21
Other income
0.81
1.14
0.42
0.54
Profit before tax
4.64
5.2
4.13
2.95
Taxes
-1.18
-1.18
-1.05
-0.97
Tax rate
-25.59
-22.86
-25.56
-32.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.45
4.01
3.07
1.97
Exceptional items
0
-1.01
0
0
Net profit
3.45
3
3.07
1.97
yoy growth (%)
15.19
-2.34
55.36
27.04
NPM
4.04
3.37
3.5
2.72
