Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

360.25
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

85.43

89.01

87.81

72.62

yoy growth (%)

-4.01

1.36

20.92

20.73

Raw materials

-70.43

-72.17

-74.9

-62.02

As % of sales

82.43

81.08

85.29

85.4

Employee costs

-3.35

-3.29

-2.27

-1.78

As % of sales

3.92

3.7

2.58

2.45

Other costs

-4.24

-5.07

-3.24

-2.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.96

5.7

3.69

3.92

Operating profit

7.4

8.46

7.39

5.96

OPM

8.67

9.5

8.42

8.21

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.3

-0.35

-0.34

Interest expense

-3.33

-4.1

-3.33

-3.21

Other income

0.81

1.14

0.42

0.54

Profit before tax

4.64

5.2

4.13

2.95

Taxes

-1.18

-1.18

-1.05

-0.97

Tax rate

-25.59

-22.86

-25.56

-32.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.45

4.01

3.07

1.97

Exceptional items

0

-1.01

0

0

Net profit

3.45

3

3.07

1.97

yoy growth (%)

15.19

-2.34

55.36

27.04

NPM

4.04

3.37

3.5

2.72

