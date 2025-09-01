Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Wins ₹9.5 Crore Solar Project Order

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd has secured a new work order worth ₹9.5 crore (excluding GST) from Sadashiv Projects India Pvt Ltd. The contract covers the design, engineering, supply, and testing of a 5 MWp ground-mounted solar power system, along with the provision of materials and related services at multiple sites across Gujarat.

The company is expected to complete the project within six months, underscoring its execution capabilities in renewable energy projects. Power and Instrumentation clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity, with no related-party interests involved.

The company said this win reflects its growing expertise in solar power solutions and further strengthens its position as a trusted player in the renewable energy sector.

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd hares closed at ₹156.06, this is a 2% surge on Friday. Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd shares gained 19.5% in the last month, dipped 15.7% in the last six months, and 10% in the last year.

