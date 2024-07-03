Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Summary

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Private Limited on September 12, 1983. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited on July 05, 2004.The Company is deeply intertwined with a rich heritage and a reputation built on reliability, which transformed into a distinguished and prestigious entity. Since its inception in 1975, under the Leadership of Mr. D. Padmanabhan Pillai & then Mr. Padmaraj Pillai as current Managing Director as the Managing Director, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited has established itself as a prominent electrical EPC contractor in various industrial and commercial sectors. The Company completed a myriad of projects, including those for government, semi-government, and private entities.In 1994, the Company commissioned the largest distribution sub-station in Telecom Sector (MTNL). In 2007, it created a a new entity for Manufacturing Business named Peaton Electricals. At present, the Company is a leading provider of comprehensive electrical, mechanical, and instrumentation services across India. It specialize in offering Electro mechanical services encompassing electrical substations, automation, HVAC solutions et. It stands out as a premier provider of diverse services encompassing electrical systems design, troubleshooting, repair, and equipment maintenance. The services include Uninterrupted Power Supply System (UPS), Silent Type Diesel Generating Sets, Generators rental, Indoor substation support, and more.The Company is a contracting firm to provide complete EPC solutions for electrical requirements and manufactured electronic boards, electrical panels & controls panel. The Company has been providing clients with complete turnkey solutions from concept to commissioning which includes Design, procurement, installation, testing & commissioning and maintenance of the system. It offer a complete solution to electrical equipments. It cater to specific requirement i.e. Power & Distribution Transformers, DG Sets, HT and LT Power Distribution Panels, SCADA & Building Management Systems, Busducts and Busways, Cables and Cable Management System, Internal/External/Specialized Lighting and Uninterrupted Power Supply System (UPS) etc.In April 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 18,64,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds aggregating Rs 6.15 Cr.