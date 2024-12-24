|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|1 Aug 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|Decided to call Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 12.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company and approved the draft notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. EGM Notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024) Proceeding cut Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of members held on August 24,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)
|EGM
|11 Jul 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|EGM 05/08/2024 Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting dated 08th July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024) Proceeding cum Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting(EOGM) of Members held on August 05, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024) Report under regulation 44 along with scrutinizer report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)
