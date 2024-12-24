iifl-logo-icon 1
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd EGM

368.65
(1.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:15:59 PM

Power & Instrum. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM1 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
Decided to call Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 12.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company and approved the draft notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. EGM Notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024) Proceeding cut Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of members held on August 24,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)
EGM11 Jul 20245 Aug 2024
EGM 05/08/2024 Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting dated 08th July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024) Proceeding cum Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting(EOGM) of Members held on August 05, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024) Report under regulation 44 along with scrutinizer report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)

Power & Instrum.: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

24 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.

