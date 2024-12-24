iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Board Meeting

368.8
(-1.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:16:14 PM

Power & Instrum. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Power And Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended on September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting21 Sep 202421 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e Saturday, 21st September, 2024
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
As per annexure Attached Re-appointment of statutory auditor for second term.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Power And Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 as per regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 Considered and Approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter on June 30, 2023, along with the Limited Review Report, as issued by the statutory auditor of the Company. Copy of the same is enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Power And Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increase in Authorized capital Fund raising options and other matters as per letter attached Outcome of Board meeting is attached herewith The Board of Directors have considered and approved to increase in Authorised Share capital subject to necessary approvals. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202425 May 2024
Power And Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and other Business matters The Board of Directors have considered and recommended Final Dividend for the F.Y. 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 May 20246 May 2024
Outcome of the Board meeting for appointment of Amit uttamchandani and Resignation of Rucha Daga from the office of Independent director of the company
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
separate meeting of Independent Director
Board Meeting13 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Power And Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on December 31 2023 as per regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other item with the permission of chair and majority of Directors. Unaudited Financial results for quarter ended on 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Power & Instrum.: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.