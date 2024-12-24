|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Power And Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended on September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e Saturday, 21st September, 2024
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|As per annexure Attached Re-appointment of statutory auditor for second term.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Power And Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 as per regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 Considered and Approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter on June 30, 2023, along with the Limited Review Report, as issued by the statutory auditor of the Company. Copy of the same is enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Power And Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increase in Authorized capital Fund raising options and other matters as per letter attached Outcome of Board meeting is attached herewith The Board of Directors have considered and approved to increase in Authorised Share capital subject to necessary approvals. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|25 May 2024
|Power And Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and other Business matters The Board of Directors have considered and recommended Final Dividend for the F.Y. 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|Outcome of the Board meeting for appointment of Amit uttamchandani and Resignation of Rucha Daga from the office of Independent director of the company
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|separate meeting of Independent Director
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|Power And Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on December 31 2023 as per regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other item with the permission of chair and majority of Directors. Unaudited Financial results for quarter ended on 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.