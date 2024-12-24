Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Power And Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended on September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Sep 2024 21 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e Saturday, 21st September, 2024

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

As per annexure Attached Re-appointment of statutory auditor for second term.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Power And Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 as per regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 Considered and Approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter on June 30, 2023, along with the Limited Review Report, as issued by the statutory auditor of the Company. Copy of the same is enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Power And Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increase in Authorized capital Fund raising options and other matters as per letter attached Outcome of Board meeting is attached herewith The Board of Directors have considered and approved to increase in Authorised Share capital subject to necessary approvals. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 25 May 2024

Power And Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and other Business matters The Board of Directors have considered and recommended Final Dividend for the F.Y. 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 6 May 2024

Outcome of the Board meeting for appointment of Amit uttamchandani and Resignation of Rucha Daga from the office of Independent director of the company

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

separate meeting of Independent Director

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024