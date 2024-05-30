TO

THE MEMBERS OF

POWER INSTRUMENTATION (GUJARAT) LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of POWER INSTRUMENTATION (GUJARAT) LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss s (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company As at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibility under those Standards is further described in Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by ICAI together with the independence requirement that is relevant to our audit of standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rule made there, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit, of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion, on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Key audit matters Auditor s Response 1. Revenue Recognition for Construction contract Ws The Company generates significant revenue from contracts and longterm agreements. Revenue from these contracts is recognized over the period of time in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. For majority of its contracts, the Company recognizes revenue and profit on the stage of completion based on the proportion of contract costs incurred for the work performed to the balance sheet date, relative to the estimated costs on the contract at completion. The recognition of revenue and profit/loss therefore are based on estimates in relation to the estimated total costs of each contract, which involves significant judgments, identification of contractual obligations and the Companys rights to receive payments for performance completed, scope amendments and price escalations resulting in revised contract price. Our revenue testing included both testing of the Companys internal controls as well as substantive audit procedures targeted at selected major long-term projects. Our audit procedures included the following There are various areas involving complexities, judgements and estimates involved in accounting for revenue recognized on "over the time" basis. • Obtained an understanding of companys revenue recognition policies and reviewed compliance in terms of provisions of Ind-AS 115. In view of the above and because the Company and its external stakeholders focus on revenue as a key performance indicator, we determined this area to be an area involving significant risk, an area of audit focus, and accordingly a key audit matter. • Performed assessment that the revenue recognition method applied was appropriate based on the terms of the arrangement and contract; Refer Note No. 1.3 (vii) of the standalone financial statements. • Obtained an understanding of the revenue recognition processes including documentation maintained and tested key internal controls impacting revenue, on sample basis; • Assessed the reliability of managements estimates by comparing the actual outcome of completed projects with previous estimated timelines.

Other Matter (om)

The Company is into highly technical business field and inventory is being managed at various locations. The final value of the inventory has been calculated & certified by the management only being highly technical in nature due to various types, size, grade &. other bifurcation. Hence we have not been able to cross confirm the same.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

The companys management and board of directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Boards Report on corporate governance and Business Responsibility report but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statement and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statement does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit procedures or otherwise appear to be materially misstated.

If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report on that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act,

2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, Profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decision of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As a part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risk of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedure responsive to those risks, and obtain evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than the one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional, omission, misrepresentation, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has an adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(ll) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information which to the best of our knowledge and belief was necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

3. There is no pending litigation on the company therefore the same is not required to be disclosed.

4. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

5. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

6. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule ll(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

7. The Company has declared dividend of Rs. 25,26,780/- and paid during the year.

8. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature was not enabled at database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tempered with in respect of such accounting software where such feature is enabled.

For MAAK & Associates Partner Marmik G. Shah (Chartered Accountants) Partner UDIN: 24133926BKCJPS3598 FRN: 135024 M.No.: 133926 Date: 30/05/2024 Place: Ahmedabad

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

(Referred to in our report of even date)

With reference to Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors report to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report the following:

I. In Respect of Fixed Assets

(a) As per the information provided by the management, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and the situation of Fixed Assets on the basis of available information.

(b) As per the information and explanations given to us, the management at reasonable intervals during the year in accordance with a programme of physical verification has physically verified the fixed assets and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification as compared to the available records.

(c) The Company does not hold immovable property. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(i)(c) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year, the clause for revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both is not applicable.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

II. In Respect of Inventories

As explained to us, physical verification of the inventories has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its inventories. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sectioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from bank or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. However, we are unable to give details whether quarterly returns or statements filed by company with such banks are in agreements with books of accounts of the company due to non-availability of summary of reconciliation from the management of the company.

III. Compliance under section 189 of The Companies Act, 2013

(a) As informed, the company has granted loans or advances, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties, details of which are given below:

Loans Advances in nature of loans Guarantees Security A.Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year -Subsidiaries -Others 4,55,000.00 B.Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - Subsidiaries - Others 22,38,088.00

(c) In respect of loans granted, repayment of the principal amount is as stipulated and payment of interest has been regular.

(d) There are no overdue amount of loans granted to companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the companies Act, 2013.

(e) During the year the company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity and,

(f) The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

IV. Compliance under sections 185 and 186 of The Companies Act, 2013 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments, and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

V. Compliance under section 73 to 76 of The Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder while accepting Deposits As per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

VL Maintenance of cost records

The Company is not required to maintain cost records pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (l) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

VII. Deposit of Statutory Dues

(a) The company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax &, GST, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to the Company with the appropriate authorities except in few cases. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as at the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Nature of Status Forum where Dispute is Pending Period of which the amount Relates Demand Raised Amount Outstanding IncomeTax Department CPC, Bengaluru AY 2023-24 44,35,050.00 0.00 Income Tax Department CPC, Bengaluru AY 2021-22 6,45,680.00 6,45,680.00 Income Tax Department CPC, Bengaluru AY 2020-21 1,12,880.00 1,12,880.00 Income Tax Department CPC, Bengaluru AY 2014-15 4,94,300.00 4,94,300.00 Income Tax Department CPC, Bengaluru AY 2013-14 1,72,920.00 1,72,920.00 Income Tax Department cit(a) AY 2018-19 35,21,530.00 35,21,530.00

(c) According to the records of the Company, no dues are outstanding of employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise. Cess and other statutory dues, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

VIII. Unrecorded income disclosed in tax assessments

There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 196l).

IX. Repayment of Loans and Borrowings

According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks or debenture holders. The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable.

X. Utilization of Money Raised by Public Offers for which they raised

(a) The Company has not raised money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

XL Reporting of Fraud during the Year

(a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (l2) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year.

XII. Compliance by Nidhi Company Regarding Net Owned Fundto Deposits Ratio

As per information and records available, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

XIII. Related party compliance with Section 177 and 188 of companies Act - 2013

According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. Internal Audit Systems

(a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

XV. Non-cash transactions

According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any noncash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013.

XVL Requirement of Registration under 45-IA of Reserve Bank af India Act, 1934

(a) As per the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

XVII. Cash Losses

The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIIL Resignation of Statutory Auditor

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

XIX. Material Uncertainty

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. Unspent CSR expenditure

The company has no obligation to spend under corporate social responsibility. So, reporting under clause (xx) of the order is not applicable for the year.

For MAAK S, Associates Partner Marmik G. Shah (chartered Accountants) Partner UDIN: 24133926BKCJPS3598 FRN : 135024W M. No.: 133926 Date: 30/05/2024 Place: Ahmedabad

ANNEXURE B TO THE AUDITOR S REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (f) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of POWER INSTRUMENTATION (GUJARAT) LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31st, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(l0) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (l) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31st, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.