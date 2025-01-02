iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Bank News Today

492.4
(-1.59%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.

24 Dec 2024|07:23 AM
Indian Bank Shares Soar as FSIB Picks Binod Kumar for MD & CEO Role

Indian Bank Shares Soar as FSIB Picks Binod Kumar for MD & CEO Role

Binod Kumar, who is the Executive Director at Punjab National Bank, is to take SL Jain's place. Jain will retire next month.

25 Nov 2024|09:01 PM
Indian Bank Approves ₹5,000 Crore Infrastructure Bond Raise

Indian Bank Approves ₹5,000 Crore Infrastructure Bond Raise

This new approval comes on top of the ₹5,000 Crore already raised earlier in the financial year 2024-25.

27 Sep 2024|11:41 AM
Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM
PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

Punjab National Bank levied the highest fee of ₹633 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda at ₹386 crore for non-maintenance quarterly balance.

30 Jul 2024|12:17 PM
PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.

11 Jul 2024|10:09 AM

