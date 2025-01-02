Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held on date i.e. Monday, the 06th May,2024, inter alia, approved the following: Recommended dividend of Rs.12.00 per Equity Share i.e @ 120% of paid up Equity Capital of the Bank for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Record Date for payment of dividend will be Friday, the 07th June, 2024 (closure of Business Hours). The payment of dividend is subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank 3. Book Closure from Saturday, the 08th June 2024 to Saturday, the 15th June 2024 (both days inclusive) in connection with the ensuing Annual General Meeting and Dividend payment Record Date for the purpose of Dividend for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)