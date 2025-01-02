|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|INDIAN BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results of the Bank for the Second Quarter (Q2) and Half Year of FY 2024-25 ended on 30th September 2024 Unaudited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result of the Bank for Second Quarter and Half Year of FY 2024-25 ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|INDIAN BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Additional Fund Raising proposal of the Bank Outcome of Board Meeting - Approval for fund raising proposal of the Bank (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|INDIAN BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Reviewed) Standalone/ Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the First Quarter (Q1) of FY 2024-25 ended on 30th June 2024. Approval of Unaudited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the First Qtr of FY 2024-25 ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|INDIAN BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal regarding Fund/Capital Raising Plan of the Bank Approval of the Board of Directors for Fund/Capital Raising Plan of the Bank (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Audited Results & Final Dividend Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held on date i.e. Monday, the 06th May,2024, inter alia, approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Bank including Segment Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Recommended dividend of Rs.12.00 per Equity Share i.e @ 120% of paid up Equity Capital of the Bank for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|INDIAN BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting - Unaudited (Reviewed) Standalone/ Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the Third Quarter (Q3) and Nine Months period of FY 2023-24 ended on 31st December 2023. Unaudited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the Third Quarter and Nine Months period of FY 2023-24 ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024)
