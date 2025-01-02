Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

INDIAN BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results of the Bank for the Second Quarter (Q2) and Half Year of FY 2024-25 ended on 30th September 2024 Unaudited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result of the Bank for Second Quarter and Half Year of FY 2024-25 ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 21 Sep 2024

INDIAN BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Additional Fund Raising proposal of the Bank Outcome of Board Meeting - Approval for fund raising proposal of the Bank (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

INDIAN BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Reviewed) Standalone/ Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the First Quarter (Q1) of FY 2024-25 ended on 30th June 2024. Approval of Unaudited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the First Qtr of FY 2024-25 ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 May 2024

INDIAN BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal regarding Fund/Capital Raising Plan of the Bank Approval of the Board of Directors for Fund/Capital Raising Plan of the Bank (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Audited Results & Final Dividend Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held on date i.e. Monday, the 06th May,2024, inter alia, approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Bank including Segment Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Recommended dividend of Rs.12.00 per Equity Share i.e @ 120% of paid up Equity Capital of the Bank for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024