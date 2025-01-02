iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Bank Board Meeting

502.85
(-0.58%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Indian Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
INDIAN BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results of the Bank for the Second Quarter (Q2) and Half Year of FY 2024-25 ended on 30th September 2024 Unaudited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result of the Bank for Second Quarter and Half Year of FY 2024-25 ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting26 Sep 202421 Sep 2024
INDIAN BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Additional Fund Raising proposal of the Bank Outcome of Board Meeting - Approval for fund raising proposal of the Bank (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
INDIAN BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Reviewed) Standalone/ Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the First Quarter (Q1) of FY 2024-25 ended on 30th June 2024. Approval of Unaudited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the First Qtr of FY 2024-25 ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202415 May 2024
INDIAN BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal regarding Fund/Capital Raising Plan of the Bank Approval of the Board of Directors for Fund/Capital Raising Plan of the Bank (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202429 Apr 2024
Audited Results & Final Dividend Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held on date i.e. Monday, the 06th May,2024, inter alia, approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Bank including Segment Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Recommended dividend of Rs.12.00 per Equity Share i.e @ 120% of paid up Equity Capital of the Bank for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
INDIAN BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting - Unaudited (Reviewed) Standalone/ Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the Third Quarter (Q3) and Nine Months period of FY 2023-24 ended on 31st December 2023. Unaudited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the Third Quarter and Nine Months period of FY 2023-24 ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024)

Indian Bank: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

24 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.

Indian Bank Shares Soar as FSIB Picks Binod Kumar for MD & CEO Role

Indian Bank Shares Soar as FSIB Picks Binod Kumar for MD & CEO Role

25 Nov 2024|09:01 PM

Binod Kumar, who is the Executive Director at Punjab National Bank, is to take SL Jain's place. Jain will retire next month.

Indian Bank Approves ₹5,000 Crore Infrastructure Bond Raise

Indian Bank Approves ₹5,000 Crore Infrastructure Bond Raise

27 Sep 2024|11:41 AM

This new approval comes on top of the ₹5,000 Crore already raised earlier in the financial year 2024-25.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

30 Jul 2024|12:17 PM

Punjab National Bank levied the highest fee of ₹633 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda at ₹386 crore for non-maintenance quarterly balance.

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

11 Jul 2024|10:09 AM

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.

