To

The Members of Indian Bank

Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Indian Bank (‘the Bank), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss Account and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to Standalone Financial Statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information in which are included the returns for the year ended on that date of: i) The Central Office and its Departments, Treasury Branch and 20 Indian Branches audited by us; ii) 1802 Indian Branches (incl. GIFT City Branch) audited by respective Statutory Branch Auditors and iii) 3 Foreign Branches audited by respective local auditors; The Indian branches audited by us and those audited by other auditors have been selected by the Bank in accordance with the guidelines issued to the Bank by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Also, incorporated in the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss Account and Statement of Cash Flows are the returns from 4500 Indian branches/offices which have not been subjected to Audit. These unaudited branches account for 25.77% of Advances, 50.19% of Deposits, 17.67% of Interest income and 43.79% of Interest expenses.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 in the manner so required for bank and are in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India and: a. the Balance Sheet, read with the notes thereon is a full and fair Balance Sheet containing all the necessary particulars, is properly drawn up so as to exhibit a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Bank as at 31st March, 2024; b. the Profit and Loss Account, read with the notes thereon shows a true balance of profit; and c. the Cash Flow Statement gives a true and fair view of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Bank in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements prepared in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards notified under the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, as amended from time to time subject to Directions/Guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, and provisions of section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and circulars and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (‘RBI") from time to time and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report:

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our Audit 1. Classification of Advances, Income Recognition, Identification of and provisioning for non-performing Advances Tests of control The net advances of the Bank constitute 64.96% of the total assets, which is the significant part of the Standalone Financial Statements. Assessing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of Key internal controls over approval, recording and monitoring of loans, monitoring process of overdue loans, measurement of provisions, identification of NPA accounts and corresponding reversal of income and assessing the reliability of management information (including overdue reports). The Reserve Bank of Indias ("RBI") guidelines on Income recognition and asset classification ("IRAC") prescribe the prudential norms for identification and classification of non- performing assets ("NPA") and the minimum provision required for such assets. Identification of performing and non- performing Advances involves establishment of proper mechanism. The Bank accounts for all the transactions related to Advances in its Information Technology Systems (IT Systems) which also identifies whether the advances are performing or non-performing, NPA classification and calculation of provision. Substantive tests The carrying value of these advances (net of provisions) may be materially misstated if, either individually or in aggregate, the IRAC norms are not properly followed. A sample of loan accounts that included large/stressed advances and some other advances on sample basis was taken in the top branches allocated to us, and in such samples we conducted the following checks: Considering the nature of the transactions, regulatory requirements, existing business environment, estimation/ judgement involved in valuation of securities, it is a matter of high importance for the intended users of the Standalone Financial Statements and hence we have ascertained identification and provisioning for NPAs as a key audit matter. • The accuracy of the data input in the system for income recognition and identification as performing or non-performing advances. • In the performing advances selected, assessed independently whether the classification was correctly done. • Reviewed the Financial Statements, collateral valuation and other qualitative information available about these parties. • Test of details over calculation of NPA provisions and reversal of income in line with IRAC norms. • Checked the borrower wise NPA identification determined by the bank to ensure compliance with RBI guidelines. • Checked the provisions on standard advances for various categories of loans, to ensure compliance with RBI norms. • Existence and effectiveness of monitoring mechanisms such as internal audit, concurrent audit, systems audit etc. in monitoring and timely reporting of NPAs. • Reliance is also placed on audit reports of other Statutory branch auditors, which we have scrutinised and considered relevant observations. 2. Classification and Valuation of Investments, Identification of and provisioning for Non- Performing Investments Our audit approach towards Investments with reference to the RBI Circulars / directives included the review and testing of the design, operating effectiveness of internal controls and substantive audit procedures in relation to valuation, classification, identification of Non-Performing Investments, • Investments include investments made by the Bank in various Government Securities, Bonds, Debenture, Shares, Security receipts and other approved securities classified under the categories, Held to maturity, Available for sale and Held for Trade. Provisioning/ depreciation related to Investments. In particular, • Investments constitute 26.82% of the Banks total assets. These are governed by the circulars and directives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These directions of RBI, inter alia, cover valuation of investments, classification of investments, identification of non- performing investments, the corresponding non-recognition of income and provision there against. 1) We evaluated and understood the Banks internal control system to comply with relevant RBI guidelines regarding valuation, classification, identification of Non-Performing Investments, Provisioning/ depreciation related to investments; • The valuation of each category (type) of the aforesaid securities is to be done as per the method prescribed in circulars and directives issued by the RBI which involves collection of data/ information from various sources such as FIMMDA rates, rates quoted on BSE / NSE, financial statements of unlisted companies etc. Considering the complexities and extent of judgement involved in the valuation, volume of transactions, investments on hand and degree of regulatory focus, this has been determined as a Key Audit Matter. 2) We assessed and evaluated the process adopted for collection of information from various sources for determining fair value of these investments; • Accordingly, our audit was focused on valuation of investments, classification, identification of Non-Performing Investments and provisioning related to investments. 3) For the selected sample of investments in hand, we tested accuracy and compliance with the RBI Master Circulars and directions by re-performing valuation for each category of the security. Samples were selected after ensuring that all the categories of investments (based on nature of security) were covered in the sample; 4) We assessed and evaluated the process of identification of NPIs, and corresponding reversal of income and creation of provision; 5) We carried out substantive audit procedures to re-compute independently the provision to be maintained and depreciation to be provided in accordance with the circulars and directives of the RBI. Accordingly, we selected samples from the investments of each category and tested for NPIs as per the RBI guidelines and recomputed the provision to be maintained in accordance with the RBI Circular for those selected sample of NPIs; 6) We tested the mapping of investments between the Investment application software and the financial statement preparation software to ensure compliance with the presentation and disclosure requirements as per the aforesaid RBI Circular/ directions.

Other Matters

5. We did not audit the financial statements / information of 1805 branches (including 3 foreign branches) included in the standalone financial statements of the Bank whose financial statements / financial information reflect total assets of Rs. 2,53,565.70 crores as at 31st March 2024 and total revenue of Rs. 18,185.76 crores for the year ended on that date, as considered in the Standalone Financial Statements. These branches cover 39.34 % of advances, 44.71% of deposits and 43.04% of Non-performing assets as at 31st March 2024 and 28.65 % of revenue for the year ended 31st March 2024 The financial statements / information of these branches have been audited by the branch auditors whose reports have been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of branches, is based solely on the report of such branch auditors.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matters

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Banks Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Corporate Governance Report which we have obtained at the time of issue of this report (but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon). The Directors Report including annexures in annual report, if any, thereon is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and Pillar 3 disclosure under Basel III and we do not and will not express any form of assurance / conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Directors Report of the Bank, including annexures in annual report, if any, thereon, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

7. The Banks Board of Directors is responsible with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Bank in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards issued by ICAI, and provisions of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and circulars and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (‘RBI) from time to time. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Bank and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Banks ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Bank or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Banks financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the banks ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the bank to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

9. The Standalone Financial Statements of the Bank for the previous year ended 31st March, 2023 were audited by the joint auditors, two of whom are predecessor audit firms and they had expressed unmodified opinion on such Standalone Financial Statements vide report dated 08.05.2023

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

10. The standalone Balance Sheet and the standalone Profit and Loss Account have been drawn up in accordance with Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949; Subject to the limitations of the audit indicated in paragraphs 5, 7 & 8 above and as required by the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970/1980, and subject also to the limitations of disclosure required therein, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit and have found them to be satisfactory; b) The transactions of the Bank, which have come to our notice, have been within the powers of the Bank; and c) The returns received from the offices and branches of the Bank have been found adequate for the purpose of our audit.

11. As required by letter No. DOS.ARG.No.6270/08.91.001/2019- 20 dated March 17, 2020 on "Appointment of Statutory

Central Auditors (SCAs) in Public Sector Banks – Reporting obligations for SCAs from FY 2019-20", read with subsequent communication dated May 19, 2020 issued by the RBI, we further report on the matters specified in paragraph 2 of the aforesaid letter as under : a) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the applicable Accounting Standards issued by ICAI, to the extent they are not inconsistent with the accounting policies prescribed by the RBI. b) There are no observations or comments on financial transactions or matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the Bank. c) As the Bank is not registered under the Companies Act , 2013 the disqualifications from being a director the bank under sub-section (2) of section 164 of the Companies Act 2013 do not apply to the Bank. d) There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith. e) Our audit report on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Banks internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements is given in Annexure A to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the Banks internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements as at 31st March 2024 12. We further report that: a) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Bank so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from branches not visited by us. b) the standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Profit and Loss Account and the standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account and with the returns received from the branches not visited by us. c) the reports on the accounts of the 1805 branch offices audited by branch auditors of the Bank under section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 have been forwarded to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report; and d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss Account and the Statement of Cash Flows comply with the applicable accounting standards, to the extent they are not inconsistent with the accounting policies prescribed by RBI.

For S A R C & ASSOCIATES For KAILASH CHAND JAIN & CO For S. SINGHAL & CO

Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants FRN: 006085N FRN: 112318W FRN: 001526C

CHETAN THAKKAR SANDEEP K JAIN NATWAR SARDA

Partner Partner Partner (M. No. 114196) (M. No. 110713) (M. No. 076070)

UDIN: 24114196BKAIQQ7569 UDIN: 24110713BKGFCD5671 UDIN: 24076070BKBFZA8860 For G BALU ASSOCIATES LLP For DASS GUPTA & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants FRN: 000376S/S200073 FRN: 000112N

R. RAVISHANKAR BHANU PREET KAUR

Partner Partner (M. No. 026819) (M. No. 421517)

UDIN: 24026819BKBOVF7719 UDIN: 24421517BKEUDH4354

Date of Report : 06.05.2024 Place of Signature: Chennai

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 11(e) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting as required by the Reserve Bank of India (the "RBI") Letter DOS.ARG.No.6270/08.91.001/2019-20 dated March 17, 2020 (as amended) (the "RBI communication") Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements of Indian Bank as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Bank for the year ended on that date which includes internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Banks branches.

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the reports of the branch auditors referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below, the Bank has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal control over financial reporting established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Banks management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Banks policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and the circulars and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Banks internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI") and the Standards on Auditing (SAs) issued by the ICAI, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal financial controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained and the audit evidence obtained by the branch auditors, in terms of their reports referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Banks internal financial controls over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Banks internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Banks internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Bank; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Bank are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and Board of Directors of the Bank; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Banks assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Other Matters

Our aforesaid report in so far as it relates to the operating effectiveness of internal financial controls over financial reporting of 1802 Indian branches is based on the corresponding reports of the respective branch auditors of those branches.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

For S A R C & ASSOCIATES For KAILASH CHAND JAIN & CO For S. SINGHAL & CO

Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants FRN: 006085N FRN: 112318W FRN: 001526C

CHETAN THAKKAR SANDEEP K JAIN NATWAR SARDA

Partner Partner Partner (M. No. 114196) (M. No. 110713) (M. No. 076070)

UDIN: 24114196BKAIQQ7569 UDIN: 24110713BKGFCD5671 UDIN: 24076070BKBFZA8860 For G BALU ASSOCIATES LLP For DASS GUPTA & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants FRN: 000376S/S200073 FRN: 000112N

R. RAVISHANKAR BHANU PREET KAUR

Partner Partner (M. No. 026819) (M. No. 421517)

UDIN: 24026819BKBOVF7719 UDIN: 24421517BKEUDH4354

Date of Report : 06.05.2024 Place of Signature: Chennai