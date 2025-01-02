EGM 21/03/2024 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank scheduled to be held on 21st March 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) for election of one Shareholder Director and consideration of other three agenda items (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/02/2024) Copy of Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Shareholders of the Bank scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 21st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.02.2024) Election of Shareholder Director of the Bank- Cancellation of Agenda Item No.1 of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) pertaining to election of Shareholder Director from amongst shareholders of the Bank other than the Central Government and attendant e-Voting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/03/2024) Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Bank: Proceedings of the Meeting and Scrutinizers Report regarding results of remote e-voting and e-voting during EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.03.2024) Copy of minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Bank held on 21 March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.04.2024)