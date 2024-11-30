Mphasis Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,620.21
1,445.76
1,387.63
943.55
Depreciation
-149.39
-150.55
-153.24
-31.78
Tax paid
-384.96
-335.4
-182.58
-190.58
Working capital
216.23
60.07
598.03
-192.84
Other operating items
Operating
1,302.08
1,019.88
1,649.84
528.34
Capital expenditure
107.95
59
748.67
12.1
Free cash flow
1,410.03
1,078.88
2,398.51
540.44
Equity raised
7,148.35
6,503.8
5,993.03
7,828.53
Investing
-85.17
563.69
-708.94
-487.81
Financing
701.48
596.46
459.63
129.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0
386.52
Net in cash
9,174.7
8,742.83
8,142.23
8,397.64
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
Net revenue increased by 2.4% quarter-over-quarter in constant currency to ₹3,540 crore, exceeding the predicted 1.8% growth rate.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.