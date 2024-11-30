iifl-logo-icon 1
Mphasis Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,897.65
(0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mphasis Ltd

Mphasis FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,620.21

1,445.76

1,387.63

943.55

Depreciation

-149.39

-150.55

-153.24

-31.78

Tax paid

-384.96

-335.4

-182.58

-190.58

Working capital

216.23

60.07

598.03

-192.84

Other operating items

Operating

1,302.08

1,019.88

1,649.84

528.34

Capital expenditure

107.95

59

748.67

12.1

Free cash flow

1,410.03

1,078.88

2,398.51

540.44

Equity raised

7,148.35

6,503.8

5,993.03

7,828.53

Investing

-85.17

563.69

-708.94

-487.81

Financing

701.48

596.46

459.63

129.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

386.52

Net in cash

9,174.7

8,742.83

8,142.23

8,397.64

Mphasis : related Articles

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

Read More
Mphasis Stock Soars on Strong Outlook

Mphasis Stock Soars on Strong Outlook

17 Oct 2024|11:39 AM

Net revenue increased by 2.4% quarter-over-quarter in constant currency to ₹3,540 crore, exceeding the predicted 1.8% growth rate.

Read More

