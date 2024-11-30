|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Oct 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|MPHASIS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is being scheduled over Tuesday 15 October 2024 and Wednesday 16 October 2024 at New York USA inter-alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of Mphasis Limited and Group for the quarter and the half year ending 30 September 2024. The financials results would be finally approved by the Board of Directors on Wednesday 16 October 2024. Outcome Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|Change in CFO Change in Director
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|MPHASIS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ending 30 June 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|MPHASIS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2024 and recommend dividend if any. Recommendation of dividend of ? 55 /- per equity share of ?10/- each for the year ended 31 March 2024, which is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024) Newspaper Publication of Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|18 Dec 2023
|MPHASIS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The audited financial results of Mphasis Limited and Group for the quarter and nine-month period ended 31 December 2023. Results for 31 December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
Net revenue increased by 2.4% quarter-over-quarter in constant currency to ₹3,540 crore, exceeding the predicted 1.8% growth rate.Read More
