Mphasis Ltd Board Meeting

2,844.4
(2.33%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:59:59 AM

Mphasis CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Oct 202420 Sep 2024
MPHASIS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is being scheduled over Tuesday 15 October 2024 and Wednesday 16 October 2024 at New York USA inter-alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of Mphasis Limited and Group for the quarter and the half year ending 30 September 2024. The financials results would be finally approved by the Board of Directors on Wednesday 16 October 2024. Outcome Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024)
Board Meeting16 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
Change in CFO Change in Director
Board Meeting25 Jul 202421 Jun 2024
MPHASIS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ending 30 June 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202415 Mar 2024
MPHASIS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2024 and recommend dividend if any. Recommendation of dividend of ? 55 /- per equity share of ?10/- each for the year ended 31 March 2024, which is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024) Newspaper Publication of Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202418 Dec 2023
MPHASIS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The audited financial results of Mphasis Limited and Group for the quarter and nine-month period ended 31 December 2023. Results for 31 December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)

Mphasis: Related News

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

Mphasis Stock Soars on Strong Outlook

Mphasis Stock Soars on Strong Outlook

17 Oct 2024|11:39 AM

Net revenue increased by 2.4% quarter-over-quarter in constant currency to ₹3,540 crore, exceeding the predicted 1.8% growth rate.

