ACC Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
19,958.92
22,210.18
16,151.67
13,486.83
15,343.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19,958.92
22,210.18
16,151.67
13,486.83
15,343.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
299.15
314.44
Other Income
735.33
358.04
218.36
225.67
332.45
Total Income
20,694.25
22,568.22
16,370.03
14,011.65
15,990
Total Expenditure
16,897.26
20,447.02
13,208.35
11,606.88
13,244.77
PBIDT
3,796.99
2,121.2
3,161.68
2,404.77
2,745.23
Interest
154.58
77.28
54.62
57.08
86.27
PBDT
3,642.41
2,043.92
3,107.06
2,347.69
2,658.96
Depreciation
885.05
841.32
600.68
638.84
606.44
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
385.81
274.21
636.19
548.06
690.2
Deferred Tax
36.47
43.18
7.09
-269.47
-15.22
Reported Profit After Tax
2,335.08
885.21
1,863.1
1,430.26
1,377.54
Minority Interest After NP
0.16
0.14
0.11
0.08
0.13
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2,334.92
885.07
1,862.99
1,430.18
1,377.41
Extra-ordinary Items
194.4
-119.08
-40.71
-119.56
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2,140.52
1,004.15
1,903.7
1,549.74
1,377.41
EPS (Unit Curr.)
124.42
47.13
99.21
76.16
73.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
75
92.5
580
140
140
Equity
187.99
187.99
187.99
187.99
187.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.02
9.55
19.57
17.83
17.89
PBDTM(%)
18.24
9.2
19.23
17.4
17.32
PATM(%)
11.69
3.98
11.53
10.6
8.97
