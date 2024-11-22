Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.16
-11.95
5.78
11.41
Op profit growth
27.3
-2.39
17.8
7.09
EBIT growth
34.71
-9.02
33.83
13.58
Net profit growth
30.26
3.83
-9.4
64.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.56
17.08
15.4
13.83
EBIT margin
16.12
14.02
13.57
10.72
Net profit margin
11.53
10.37
8.79
10.27
RoCE
18.25
14.9
17.75
14.65
RoNW
3.44
2.94
3.11
3.82
RoA
3.26
2.75
2.87
3.5
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
99.11
76.08
73.28
80.89
Dividend per share
58
14
14
14
Cash EPS
67.01
42
40.97
48.74
Book value per share
759.59
674.14
613.47
559.69
Valuation ratios
P/E
22.37
21.27
19.71
18.6
P/CEPS
33.09
38.52
35.25
30.87
P/B
2.91
2.4
2.35
2.68
EV/EBIDTA
10.68
9.52
8.23
11.48
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.23
-14.85
-33.11
0.7
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
10.32
14.27
17.41
18.9
Inventory days
24.57
27.04
32.88
38.02
Creditor days
-48.57
-47.71
-48.58
-55.4
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-47.67
-33.86
-24.62
-18.08
Net debt / equity
-0.51
-0.46
-0.4
-0.29
Net debt / op. profit
-2.46
-2.5
-1.92
-1.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-17.74
-18.22
-17.36
-15.75
Employee costs
-5.17
-6.1
-5.53
-5.96
Other costs
-58.51
-58.58
-61.69
-64.43
