ACC Ltd Quarterly Results

2,015.75
(1.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

4,613.52

5,154.89

5,408.72

4,914.36

4,434.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,613.52

5,154.89

5,408.72

4,914.36

4,434.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

158.59

72.66

349.99

93.73

211.78

Total Income

4,772.11

5,227.55

5,758.71

5,008.09

4,646.51

Total Expenditure

4,212.51

4,475.81

4,571.94

4,009.64

3,885.45

PBIDT

559.6

751.74

1,186.77

998.45

761.06

Interest

33.26

33.14

66.7

33.91

28.86

PBDT

526.34

718.6

1,120.07

964.54

732.2

Depreciation

242.3

234.54

235.03

235.23

212.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

92.89

122.6

-118.45

228.8

132.15

Deferred Tax

-8.55

1.72

58.65

-37.16

-0.63

Reported Profit After Tax

199.7

359.74

944.84

537.67

387.88

Minority Interest After NP

0.04

0.04

0.05

0.04

0.03

Net Profit after Minority Interest

199.66

359.7

944.79

537.63

387.85

Extra-ordinary Items

-23.55

0

214.35

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

223.21

359.7

730.44

537.63

387.85

EPS (Unit Curr.)

10.55

19.24

50.31

28.63

20.66

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

187.99

187.99

187.99

187.99

187.99

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.12

14.58

21.94

20.31

17.16

PBDTM(%)

11.4

13.94

20.7

19.62

16.51

PATM(%)

4.32

6.97

17.46

10.94

8.74

ACC: Related NEWS

NLC India, ACC and others bag coal mines in 10th round of auction

NLC India, ACC and others bag coal mines in 10th round of auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Nov 2024|01:05 PM

The eleventh round of auction saw the sale of nine blocks in total. Five coal mines were auctioned on the first day.

Read More
ACC logs 15% y-o-y growth in Q2 volumes

ACC logs 15% y-o-y growth in Q2 volumes

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|07:50 PM

In the September 2024 quarter, Adani Group's cash and cash equivalents totalled ₹2,921 Crore, with a net worth of ₹16,725 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

Read More

