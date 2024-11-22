iifl-logo-icon 1
ACC Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,026.9
(2.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:44:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2017

Revenue

16,151.35

13,784.54

15,656.65

13,284.6

yoy growth (%)

17.17

-11.95

17.85

20.88

Raw materials

-2,867.22

-2,512.39

-2,720.6

-1,968.46

As % of sales

17.75

18.22

17.37

14.81

Employee costs

-834.02

-839.07

-863.97

-818.95

As % of sales

5.16

6.08

5.51

6.16

Other costs

-9,449.71

-8,080.93

-9,662.63

-8,588.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

58.5

58.62

61.71

64.64

Operating profit

3,000.4

2,352.15

2,409.45

1,909.13

OPM

18.57

17.06

15.38

14.37

Depreciation

-597.28

-635.3

-602.97

-640.12

Interest expense

-54.63

-57.04

-86.22

-102.3

Other income

204.76

203.98

311.21

131.65

Profit before tax

2,553.25

1,863.79

2,031.47

1,298.36

Taxes

-640.12

-272.84

-672.56

-382.91

Tax rate

-25.07

-14.63

-33.1

-29.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,913.13

1,590.95

1,358.91

915.44

Exceptional items

-92.86

-176.01

0

0

Net profit

1,820.27

1,414.94

1,358.91

915.45

yoy growth (%)

28.64

4.12

48.44

41.48

NPM

11.27

10.26

8.67

6.89

ACC : related Articles

NLC India, ACC and others bag coal mines in 10th round of auction

NLC India, ACC and others bag coal mines in 10th round of auction

22 Nov 2024|01:05 PM

The eleventh round of auction saw the sale of nine blocks in total. Five coal mines were auctioned on the first day.

Read More
ACC logs 15% y-o-y growth in Q2 volumes

ACC logs 15% y-o-y growth in Q2 volumes

24 Oct 2024|07:50 PM

In the September 2024 quarter, Adani Group's cash and cash equivalents totalled ₹2,921 Crore, with a net worth of ₹16,725 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

Read More

