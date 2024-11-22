|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|ACC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 We submit herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|ACC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting We submit herewith the Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|18 Apr 2024
|ACC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on equity shares of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25th April, 2024. Board Meeting outcome for Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and declaration of final dividend The Board of Directors have fixed the Record Date as June 14, 2024 for the payment of final dividend, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Recommendation of Final dividend by the Board at its Meeting held on 25th April, 2024 subject to approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/04/2024) Newspaper Publication of extract of Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March, 31 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Please find enclosed the disclosure regarding resignation of Mr. Hitesh Marthak as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|ACC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 25th January, 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)
