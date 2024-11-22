Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

ACC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 We submit herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

ACC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting We submit herewith the Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

ACC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on equity shares of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25th April, 2024. Board Meeting outcome for Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and declaration of final dividend The Board of Directors have fixed the Record Date as June 14, 2024 for the payment of final dividend, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Recommendation of Final dividend by the Board at its Meeting held on 25th April, 2024 subject to approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/04/2024) Newspaper Publication of extract of Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March, 31 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Please find enclosed the disclosure regarding resignation of Mr. Hitesh Marthak as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024