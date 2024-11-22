iifl-logo-icon 1
ACC Ltd Board Meeting

1,969.65
(1.20%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

ACC CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
ACC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 We submit herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
ACC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting We submit herewith the Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
ACC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on equity shares of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25th April, 2024. Board Meeting outcome for Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and declaration of final dividend The Board of Directors have fixed the Record Date as June 14, 2024 for the payment of final dividend, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Recommendation of Final dividend by the Board at its Meeting held on 25th April, 2024 subject to approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/04/2024) Newspaper Publication of extract of Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March, 31 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Please find enclosed the disclosure regarding resignation of Mr. Hitesh Marthak as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
Board Meeting25 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
ACC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 25th January, 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

ACC: Related News

NLC India, ACC and others bag coal mines in 10th round of auction

NLC India, ACC and others bag coal mines in 10th round of auction

22 Nov 2024|01:05 PM

The eleventh round of auction saw the sale of nine blocks in total. Five coal mines were auctioned on the first day.

Read More
ACC logs 15% y-o-y growth in Q2 volumes

ACC logs 15% y-o-y growth in Q2 volumes

24 Oct 2024|07:50 PM

In the September 2024 quarter, Adani Group's cash and cash equivalents totalled ₹2,921 Crore, with a net worth of ₹16,725 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

Read More
