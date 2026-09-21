Why Adani Group Stocks are falling today?

Adani Group stocks traded mixed on Monday, with most of the listed counters moving lower even as benchmark Indian indices advanced in morning trade.

At the time of the update, the Sensex was up 478.05 points, or 0.64%, at 74,773.01, while the Nifty gained 58.25 points, or 0.25%, to 23,404.65.

Among the Adani Group stocks, Adani Total Gas was the biggest decliner, while Adani Power moved higher. The moves came after a strong rally in several Adani counters on Friday following positive commentary from global brokerage Jefferies on the group’s energy, power, transmission and ports businesses.

Adani Stocks Today: Price and Performance

As of 10:19 AM on the NSE, the Adani Group stocks were trading as follows:

Stock Price Change Adani Enterprises ₹3,002.00 -0.57% Adani Power ₹209.12 +1.22% Adani Ports & SEZ ₹1,785.00 -2.14% Adani Green Energy ₹1,316.70 -1.33% Adani Energy Solutions ₹1,412.80 -1.62% Adani Total Gas ₹638.60 -3.34%

Adani Total Gas shares declined 3.34% to ₹638.60, making it the biggest loser among the six listed Adani stocks in the supplied data.

Adani Ports & SEZ fell 2.14% to ₹1,785, while Adani Energy Solutions declined 1.62% to ₹1,412.80.

Adani Green Energy slipped 1.33% to ₹1,316.70 and Adani Enterprises declined 0.57% to ₹3,002.

In contrast, Adani Power gained 1.22% to ₹209.12.

Why Are Adani Stocks Falling Today?

The weakness across several Adani Group counters comes after a sharp move higher in the previous session. The recent rally had been supported by Jefferies’ assessment of growth opportunities across several group businesses.

The Monday decline in some counters can therefore be viewed in the context of profit booking following the recent gains, while individual stocks continued to react differently to company-specific factors.

The broader market was trading higher during the morning session, supported in part by softer crude oil prices and improved sentiment. However, the movement in individual Adani stocks remained mixed.

Read more about Jefferies Adani Targets in detail here

Adani Total Gas Leads Monday’s Declines

Adani Total Gas was the weakest performer among the listed Adani stocks in the supplied morning data.

The stock fell 3.34% to ₹638.60 at 10:19 AM on the NSE.

The decline follows a strong move in Adani Group counters on Friday, when Adani Total Gas was among the biggest gainers after the market responded to Jefferies’ assessment of the group’s growth opportunities. Reports said Adani Total Gas had gained more than 12% during Friday’s session.

The sharp contrast between Friday’s rally and Monday’s decline illustrates the volatility in individual Adani counters following recent brokerage-driven activity.

Adani Enterprises Shares Also Trade Lower

Adani Enterprises slipped 0.57% to ₹3,002 in morning trade.

Unlike Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises was not among the four stocks on which Jefferies retained its Buy rating in the latest commentary cited in market reports.

The company’s diversified infrastructure portfolio means its share price can also respond to developments across its various businesses.

Adani Stocks vs Broader Market

The mixed performance of Adani stocks stood out against gains in the broader Indian equity market.

Index Level Change Sensex 74,773.01 +478.05 points / +0.64% Nifty 50 23,404.65 +58.25 points / +0.25%

The divergence indicates that the weakness in several Adani counters was largely stock-specific rather than reflective of the overall direction of the benchmark indices.

Adani Group Stocks Today: Key Takeaway

Adani Group stocks traded mixed on Monday, even as the Sensex and Nifty moved higher in morning trade.

Adani Total Gas led the declines with a 3.34% fall, followed by Adani Ports, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy and Adani Enterprises. Adani Power bucked the trend, rising 1.22%.

The price action followed a strong Friday session in which several Adani counters rallied after Jefferies highlighted growth opportunities across the group’s power, renewable energy, transmission and ports businesses.

For investors tracking Adani stocks today, the key themes remain company-specific execution, capacity expansion, transmission and renewable energy growth, power demand, port volumes and the ability of the respective businesses to convert planned investments into earnings and cash flows.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.