This Defence stock is up 144% in just 5 months! Read Details

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing share price continued its upward run on Monday, hitting a fresh intraday high of ₹1,699.50 on the NSE as buying interest remained strong in the aerospace and precision-engineering stock.

At the market closing on September 21, 2026, Unimech shares were trading at ₹1,693.00, up 6.39% from the previous close of ₹1,591.30. The stock has now advanced for the third consecutive trading session.

The latest rally comes as investors track the company’s transition from an aerospace-tooling-focused manufacturer toward a broader precision-engineering platform serving aerospace, defence, nuclear, semiconductor, energy and other industrial applications.

Unimech Aerospace Share Price Today

Unimech Aerospace shares opened Monday at ₹1,591.30, the same as the previous close, before climbing to an intraday high of ₹1,699.50.

At 3:40 PM, the stock closed trading at ₹1,693.00, registering a gain of 6.39%.

Unimech Aerospace Share Price Details Previous close ₹1,591.30 Open ₹1,591.30 Intraday high ₹1,699.50 Intraday low ₹1,570.00 Today’s close ₹1,693.00 Today’s gain 6.39% Exchange NSE

Historical market data shows Unimech closed at ₹1,591.30 on September 18, after gaining 1.32% during that session.

Unimech Shares Gain for Third Straight Session

The latest move marks the third consecutive session of gains for Unimech Aerospace.

Based on the supplied data, the stock has gained approximately 12% across the three sessions.

The rally has also substantially extended the stock’s recovery from its 52-week low of ₹695.05, recorded on March 30, 2026. From that level, the stock has surged approximately 144%.

The sharp recovery has placed Unimech among the closely watched aerospace and precision-engineering stocks in the Indian market.

From Aerospace Tooling to a Precision-Engineering Platform

One of the important changes underway at Unimech is the gradual diversification of its revenue base.

Historically, aerospace tooling has been the company’s dominant business. However, its contribution has reduced from around 90% of revenue in FY26 to 76% in Q1FY27.

The balance is increasingly coming from Hobel and precision components and assemblies (PCA).

This shift expands Unimech’s addressable market beyond aerospace tooling into several specialised engineering applications.

Unimech’s Key Business Areas

Aerospace

Defence

Semiconductor equipment

Nuclear systems

Energy

Oil & gas

Industrial applications

Complex precision assemblies

The company operates manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and has been expanding its capabilities through acquisitions and international operations. A company filing describes its Bengaluru manufacturing base as spanning 270,000 sq ft across three units, with more than 150 advanced 3-, 4- and 5-axis CNC machines.

Why Unimech’s Margin Profile Is Important

Despite several operational challenges during FY26, Unimech maintained an EBITDA margin of 31%, according to CareEdge Ratings.

The rating agency cited factors including tariff-related concessions, customer inventory rationalisation, softer shipment schedules and under-absorption of fixed costs.

However, profitability improved considerably in the following quarter, with EBITDA margin reaching 36.5% in Q1FY27.

CareEdge attributed the company’s margin profile to the characteristics of its business model, including:

High product mix and relatively low production volumes

Significant engineering content

High product complexity

Stringent quality requirements

Limited reliance on subcontracting

The company reported subcontracting costs of only 3% of revenue in Q1FY27, highlighting its reliance on internal manufacturing and engineering capabilities.

CareEdge Expects Margins to Remain Strong

CareEdge expects Unimech’s PBDIT margins to remain in the 33–35% range.

The rating agency expects the acquisition of Hobel to support profitability because of its own margin profile. Continued growth in the relatively higher-margin aerospace tooling business could also help offset the comparatively lower margins associated with the precision components and assemblies segment.

This creates an important balancing factor as Unimech expands into new markets.

While diversification could broaden its revenue base, the company’s overall profitability will continue to depend partly on the mix between aerospace tooling and other precision-engineering businesses.

Hobel Acquisition Adds to Unimech’s Capabilities

Unimech has expanded its capabilities through the acquisition of Hobel Bellows, a manufacturer of metallic bellows, expansion joints, flexible tubing and precision-engineered assemblies.

The acquisition adds capabilities in areas such as:

Metal forming

Pipe bending

Advanced welding

Engineered subsystems

Precision assemblies

Unimech’s May 2026 company disclosure said the acquisition was intended to strengthen its offering in metal forming and engineered subsystems.

This supports the company’s broader strategy of moving beyond its traditional aerospace-tooling identity toward a more diversified precision-engineering model.

US Trade Policy and FTWZ Strategy

Another important part of Unimech’s strategy is its response to changing global trade policies and supply-chain risks.

The company has operationalised a Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) in India.

The facility is intended to provide greater flexibility in inventory management and help reduce the impact of potential tariff and logistics disruptions.

The FTWZ can potentially support:

Better inventory management

Shorter customer lead times

Greater delivery flexibility

Improved supply-chain resilience

Lower exposure to tariff-related disruptions

For a company serving global aerospace and industrial customers, supply-chain reliability is particularly important because programmes often involve stringent delivery schedules and quality requirements.

Saudi Arabia Facility: Another Growth Platform

Unimech is also expanding its international manufacturing footprint through a facility in Saudi Arabia.

The company has entered into a strategic joint venture, Kanoo Unimech Advanced Manufacturing Solutions LLC, with Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Company Ltd. to establish an advanced precision-machining and remanufacturing facility in Dammam.

The greenfield facility is expected to carry an initially higher fixed-cost burden. As operations scale up, the company expects greater utilisation to help absorb those costs.

This expansion could also provide Unimech with a manufacturing base closer to customers in the Middle East.

Unimech’s Business Diversification

The changing revenue mix is central to the company’s longer-term business strategy.

Business Role in Unimech’s Strategy Aerospace tooling Core, higher-margin business Precision components & assemblies Diversification across multiple industries Hobel Bellows, tubing and engineered assemblies Saudi facility International manufacturing and remanufacturing FTWZ Supply-chain and inventory flexibility

The objective is not simply to reduce dependence on aerospace but to build a broader platform capable of serving multiple highly regulated and technically demanding industries.

Why Aerospace Tooling Remains Important

Despite the diversification, aerospace tooling remains an important contributor to Unimech’s profitability.

Its relatively high engineering content, product complexity and stringent quality requirements support the segment’s margin profile.

The company is therefore attempting to balance revenue diversification with continued expansion of a higher-margin core business.

This distinction is important because the PCA business, while opening up additional markets, carries comparatively lower margins.

Unimech Aerospace Share Price: What Investors Are Tracking

The latest stock rally comes against a backdrop of several operational developments:

Revenue diversification: Aero tooling’s contribution has declined from 90% in FY26 to 76% in Q1FY27.

Margin performance: EBITDA margin increased from 31% in FY26 to 36.5% in Q1FY27, according to CareEdge.

Hobel integration: The acquisition adds new precision-engineering and metal-forming capabilities.

International expansion: The Saudi Arabia facility provides another manufacturing and remanufacturing platform.

Supply-chain resilience: The FTWZ is designed to provide greater flexibility amid changing trade policies.

Capacity utilisation: The ability to absorb fixed costs at the Saudi facility will be an important factor as operations scale.

Unimech Aerospace Share Price: Key Takeaway

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing shares climbed 6.32% to ₹1,691.90 as of 2:45 PM on September 21, after touching a fresh intraday high of ₹1,699.50.

The stock’s three-session advance has taken its recovery to approximately 144% from the March 30, 2026 52-week low of ₹695.05, based on the supplied figures.

Beyond the stock movement, Unimech’s business is undergoing a notable shift. The company is moving from a predominantly aerospace-tooling business toward a wider precision-engineering platform spanning aerospace, defence, semiconductor equipment, nuclear, energy and industrial applications.

The combination of its aerospace tooling franchise, Hobel acquisition, Saudi expansion and FTWZ infrastructure forms the broader backdrop to the company’s current growth strategy. At the same time, investors will continue to monitor the revenue mix, margins, capacity utilisation and execution of its new facilities.

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