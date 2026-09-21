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NSE IPO GMP at ₹49; Issue Subscribed 5.69x on Final Day

21 Sep 2026 , 06:02 PM

The NSE IPO GMP stood at ₹49 as of September 21, 2026, against the upper price band of ₹1,785 per share. Based on the latest grey market premium, the estimated listing price stands at ₹1,834, implying a potential 2.75% premium over the upper issue price. The GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

The NSE IPO GMP has moved from ₹145 on September 16 to ₹142 on September 17, ₹111 on September 18 and ₹61 on September 19. It stood at ₹48 on September 20 before edging up to ₹49 on the final day.

The NSE IPO subscription status stood at 5.69 times as of 5:41 PM on September 21, according to the latest bidding data.

The QIB portion was subscribed 12.68 times, while the NII category was subscribed 6.54 times. Within NII, the S-NII segment saw 4.08x subscription, while B-NII was subscribed 7.78x.

The retail portion was subscribed 1.35 times, while the employee category was subscribed 2.36 times.

Overall, investors bid for 8,86,42,912 shares, representing 1,10,80,364 lots. The NSE IPO, which carries a price band of ₹1,700–₹1,785 per share, closed for subscription on September 21.

The issue comprises an offer for sale of up to 12.64 crore shares, with no fresh issue component.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

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