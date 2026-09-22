Jindal Supreme IPO Allotment Status Check Online: Steps, GMP, Listing Date and Key Details

22 Sep 2026 , 11:27 AM
The Jindal Supreme IPO allotment status was finalised on September 21, 2026, after the public issue received a strong response from investors. The IPO was subscribed 181.07 times overall, with the QIB portion subscribed 126.41 times, NII portion 327.99 times and retail portion 149.34 times.
Applicants who participated in the IPO can check their Jindal Supreme IPO allotment status online through the official NSE and BSE websites or through the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Private Limited. Investors are advised to keep their PAN card, application number or DP/Client ID, in-hand to check the allotment status.
Investors who receive shares will see the allotment details displayed on the respective platform. For applicants who do not receive an allotment, the blocked funds will be released as per the IPO timeline. Shares are scheduled to be credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts on September 22, while the stock is scheduled to list on September 23, 2026.
Investors can follow these steps to check their Jindal Supreme IPO allotment status on the NSE website:
The NSE’s IPO verification platform provides allotment information supplied by the registrar to the issue.
Applicants can also check their allotment status through the BSE website:
The system will display the allotment status linked to the application.
Investors can also check the allotment directly through Bigshare Services, the registrar to the issue:
For successful applicants:
The Jindal Supreme IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) was reported at around ₹29 per share ahead of allotment.
Against the upper issue price of ₹93 per share, a GMP of ₹29 implies an indicative price of around ₹122 per share. This represents an indicative premium of approximately 31.18% over the upper issue price.
However, GMP is an unofficial market indicator and can change before listing. It should not be considered a guarantee of the actual listing price.
|Particulars
|Details
|IPO Dates
|September 16–18, 2026
|Price Band
|₹88–₹93
|Issue Size
|₹124.88 crore
|Lot Size
|161 shares
|Overall Subscription
|181.07x
|Allotment Date
|September 21, 2026
|Share Credit
|September 22, 2026
|Listing Date
|September 23, 2026
|Registrar
|Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.
The reported GMP indicates that the stock was commanding a premium in the unofficial grey market ahead of its proposed listing. However, GMP is not regulated and may fluctuate depending on demand, market conditions and investor sentiment.
The actual listing price may differ from the grey-market indication.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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