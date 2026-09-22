Jindal Supreme IPO Allotment Status Check Online: Steps, GMP, Listing Date and Key Details

Jindal Supreme IPO Allotment Status: How to Check Online

The Jindal Supreme IPO allotment status was finalised on September 21, 2026, after the public issue received a strong response from investors. The IPO was subscribed 181.07 times overall, with the QIB portion subscribed 126.41 times, NII portion 327.99 times and retail portion 149.34 times.

Applicants who participated in the IPO can check their Jindal Supreme IPO allotment status online through the official NSE and BSE websites or through the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Private Limited. Investors are advised to keep their PAN card, application number or DP/Client ID, in-hand to check the allotment status.

Investors who receive shares will see the allotment details displayed on the respective platform. For applicants who do not receive an allotment, the blocked funds will be released as per the IPO timeline. Shares are scheduled to be credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts on September 22, while the stock is scheduled to list on September 23, 2026.

How to Check Jindal Supreme IPO Allotment Status on NSE

Investors can follow these steps to check their Jindal Supreme IPO allotment status on the NSE website:

Visit the NSE IPO Bid Verification Portal. Select Equity & SME IPO Bid Details. Select Jindal Supreme / the relevant IPO symbol. Enter your PAN Number or Application Number. Click on Submit to view the allotment status.

The NSE’s IPO verification platform provides allotment information supplied by the registrar to the issue.

How to Check Jindal Supreme IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Applicants can also check their allotment status through the BSE website:

Visit the BSE IPO Allotment Status Page. Select Issue Type – Equity. Select Jindal Supreme (India) Limited. Enter your Application Number or PAN Number. Enter the captcha code. Click on Submit.

The system will display the allotment status linked to the application.

How to Check Jindal Supreme IPO Allotment Status on Bigshare

Investors can also check the allotment directly through Bigshare Services, the registrar to the issue:

Visit the Bigshare IPO Status Portal. Select Jindal Supreme (India) Limited. Enter your PAN Number, Application Number/CAF Number or Beneficiary ID. Click on Search to view the allotment status.

Jindal Supreme IPO Share Credit and Refund Timeline

For successful applicants:

Allotted shares are scheduled to be credited to demat accounts on September 22, 2026.

Refunds or release of blocked funds for unsuccessful applicants are scheduled to begin on September 22, 2026.

The shares are scheduled to list on NSE and BSE on September 23, 2026.

Jindal Supreme IPO GMP Today

The Jindal Supreme IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) was reported at around ₹29 per share ahead of allotment.

Against the upper issue price of ₹93 per share, a GMP of ₹29 implies an indicative price of around ₹122 per share. This represents an indicative premium of approximately 31.18% over the upper issue price.

However, GMP is an unofficial market indicator and can change before listing. It should not be considered a guarantee of the actual listing price.

Jindal Supreme IPO Key Details

Particulars Details IPO Dates September 16–18, 2026 Price Band ₹88–₹93 Issue Size ₹124.88 crore Lot Size 161 shares Overall Subscription 181.07x Allotment Date September 21, 2026 Share Credit September 22, 2026 Listing Date September 23, 2026 Registrar Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.

What Does Jindal Supreme IPO GMP Indicate?

The reported GMP indicates that the stock was commanding a premium in the unofficial grey market ahead of its proposed listing. However, GMP is not regulated and may fluctuate depending on demand, market conditions and investor sentiment.

The actual listing price may differ from the grey-market indication.