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NSE IPO Listing Estimate: GMP at ₹59; Estimated Listing Price at ₹1,844

23 Sep 2026 , 01:27 PM

The NSE IPO GMP stood at ₹59 as of 11:37 AM on September 23, 2026, against the upper price band of ₹1,785 per share. Based on the latest grey market premium, the estimated listing price stands at ₹1,844, implying a potential 3.31% premium over the upper issue price. The GMP is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

The NSE IPO GMP stood at ₹43 on September 22, ₹65 on September 21, ₹48 on September 20 and ₹61 on September 19. Earlier, the GMP was ₹111 on September 18, ₹142 on September 17 and ₹145 on September 16.

The NSE IPO subscription stood at 5.71 times based on the latest available bidding data. The QIB portion was subscribed 12.68 times, while the NII category was subscribed 6.55 times.

Within the NII segment, the S-NII portion was subscribed 4.09 times, while B-NII saw 7.78x subscription. The retail portion was subscribed 1.39 times, while the employee category was subscribed 2.40 times.

Overall, investors bid for 8,86,42,912 shares, representing 1,10,80,364 lots.

The NSE IPO has an issue size of ₹22,561.57 crore, entirely comprising an offer for sale (OFS). The price band was fixed at ₹1,700–₹1,785 per share, with a face value of ₹1 per equity share. The IPO is proposed to be listed on the BSE.

The latest GMP suggests an estimated listing price of ₹1,844, while the actual listing price may differ. Grey market premiums are unofficial and can change before listing.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

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