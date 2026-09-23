Hero Motors IPO Listing: Stock Recovers After Weak Listing, Trades at ₹95.98

Hero Motors Share Price: Hero Motors shares made a strong recovery after making a subdued debut on the stock exchanges on September 23. The stock opened at ₹82 on the NSE, below its IPO price of ₹84, but later climbed to ₹98.40 during the session. At 10:45 AM, the shares were trading at ₹95.98, representing a 17.05% gain from the NSE opening price.

On the BSE, Hero Motors shares began trading at ₹82.10, translating into a 2.26% discount to the issue price.

Following the listing, Hero Motors had a market capitalisation of approximately ₹3,729 crore.

Hero Motors Share Price: Key Details

Particulars Details IPO Price ₹84 NSE Listing Price ₹82 BSE Listing Price ₹82.10 NSE Opening Discount 2.38% BSE Opening Discount 2.26% Intraday High ₹98.40 Intraday Low ₹80.50 Price at 10:45 AM ₹95.98 Market Capitalisation ~₹3,729 crore

The recovery came despite the stock’s initial discount to the IPO price, with buying interest pushing the shares well above the listing level during the morning session.

Hero Motors IPO: Issue Size and Subscription

Hero Motors raised ₹1,000 crore through its IPO, which consisted of a ₹600 crore fresh issue and a ₹400 crore offer for sale (OFS).

The IPO had a price band of ₹79 to ₹84 per share and received bids for around 58.97 crore shares, compared with 8.86 crore shares offered, according to the supplied issue data.

The subscription across investor categories was:

Investor Category Subscription Retail Investors 8.23x Non-Institutional Investors 9.86x Qualified Institutional Buyers 1.49x

Before the public issue opened, Hero Motors raised approximately ₹300 crore from anchor investors through the allotment of 3.57 crore shares at ₹84 per share.

The anchor book included investors such as Societe Generale, ICICI Prudential AMC and 3P India Equity Fund. Domestic mutual funds were allotted 2.91 crore shares across 16 schemes.

Where Will Hero Motors Use IPO Proceeds?

A significant portion of the fresh issue proceeds is planned for strengthening the company’s balance sheet and expanding manufacturing capacity.

Hero Motors has earmarked:

₹190 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings.

₹200 crore for purchasing equipment to expand capacity at its facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The remaining proceeds for potential acquisitions, strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

The planned debt repayment could help reduce borrowings, while the proposed capital expenditure is aimed at increasing manufacturing capacity.

Hero Motors Business: Powertrain and EV Capabilities

Hero Motors operates across multiple powertrain-related segments and has capabilities spanning CVT hubs, electric motors, EV transmissions and integrated drive units.

The company also has in-house engineering capabilities and a global customer base. Its business covers applications across both conventional internal combustion engine platforms and emerging electric mobility requirements.

The EV segment provides an avenue for the company to participate in the transition toward electric powertrains, while its existing ICE-related business remains an important part of its operations.

Customer Concentration Remains a Factor to Monitor

One factor highlighted in the supplied analyst assessment is Hero Motors’ customer concentration.

The company’s top 10 customers account for approximately 73–78% of revenue, making customer diversification an important metric to track as the company grows.

High concentration can make revenue performance more sensitive to changes in production volumes, orders or business relationships with major customers.

For investors evaluating the newly listed company, future disclosures around customer additions, order wins and revenue contribution from new programmes could therefore provide additional context.

Hero Motors Profitability and Valuation

Hero Motors has reported an improvement in profitability metrics, with Return on Net Worth (RoNW) at 8.53% and EBITDA margin at around 10.2%, based on the supplied analysis.

At the same time, the analyst commentary provided for the IPO highlighted valuation as an important consideration.

The company’s pre-IPO valuation was cited at approximately 69–74 times FY26 price-to-earnings (P/E), compared with a peer average of around 50.2 times.

With the company now listed, investors may therefore focus on whether earnings growth and margin improvement can support its valuation over time.

Hero Motors Share Price and GMP

Hero Motors’ weak opening was broadly in line with the subdued trend indicated by the grey market ahead of listing.

However, grey market premium (GMP) is an unofficial and unregulated indicator. It can change rapidly depending on market sentiment, demand and other factors, and does not guarantee the actual listing price or subsequent stock performance.

The stock’s movement after listing also demonstrates why GMP and the actual market price can diverge.

Hero Motors opened at ₹82 on the NSE but subsequently climbed to an intraday high of ₹98.40. At 10:45 AM, it was trading at ₹95.98, significantly above the opening price.

What to Watch in Hero Motors Shares After Listing?

With Hero Motors now entering the listed market, several operating and financial indicators could remain relevant for investors.

Earnings growth: Future revenue and profit growth will be important in assessing whether the company’s valuation is supported by business performance.

EBITDA margins: Improvement in operating margins could influence earnings growth and profitability.

EV expansion: Growth in electric motors, EV transmissions and integrated drive units could become an important part of the company’s longer-term business mix.

Customer concentration: The contribution of the top customers remains a factor to monitor, particularly as the company seeks to expand its customer base.

Capacity expansion: The planned investment in equipment at the Gautam Buddha Nagar facility could support future production growth.

Acquisitions: The company’s stated intention to pursue inorganic growth means future acquisitions or strategic investments could influence its business profile.

Hero Motors Share Price: Key Takeaway

Hero Motors made a weak debut at ₹82 on the NSE, but the stock subsequently witnessed strong buying interest and reached ₹98.40 during the session. At 10:45 AM, it was trading at ₹95.98.

The company’s post-listing performance will depend on factors including earnings growth, margin improvement, capacity utilisation, EV-related business expansion and customer diversification. Valuation and the company’s ability to deliver growth against its listed-market expectations are also likely to remain areas of investor focus.

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