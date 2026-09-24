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NSE Share Price: Stock Lists at ₹1,809.10, Touches ₹1,844

24 Sep 2026 , 10:06 AM

NSE share price made its market debut at ₹1,809.10, against the IPO issue price of ₹1,785 per share, marking a 1.35% premium over the upper end of the price band.

The stock subsequently touched an intraday high of ₹1,844, taking the gain to ₹59 per share, or 3.31%, compared with the IPO issue price.

The NSE IPO had a lot size of 8 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,280 at the upper issue price of ₹1,785. At the listing price of ₹1,809.10, investors who received one lot earned a notional profit of ₹192.80. If sold at the intraday high of ₹1,844, the profit would have been ₹472 per lot.

The IPO was subscribed 5.71 times overall, with the QIB category subscribed 12.68 times. The NII category was subscribed 6.55 times, while the retail portion saw 1.39 times subscription.

The NSE IPO comprised an offer for sale and had a price band of ₹1,700–₹1,785 per share. The shares were scheduled to list on the BSE on September 24, 2026.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

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