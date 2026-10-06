Trent Share Price: Stock Jumps 11% as Q2 Revenue Rises 23%; Goldman Sachs Raises Target

Trent Share Price Today: Shares of Trent Ltd surged more than 11% on October 6 after the Tata Group retail company reported strong revenue growth for the second quarter of FY27.

Trent shares rose 11.05% to ₹2,865 at 11:30 AM, compared with the previous close of ₹2,580. The stock opened at ₹2,800 and touched an intraday high of ₹2,909, while its day’s low stood at ₹2,782.30.

The sharp move came a day after Trent reported a 23% year-on-year increase in standalone revenue to ₹5,788 crore for Q2 FY27, compared with ₹4,724 crore in the same quarter last year.

Trent Q2 Revenue Rises 23%

Trent’s revenue growth was supported by continued performance across its fashion and lifestyle businesses, including its key retail formats such as Westside and Zudio.

The company operated 1,342 stores as of September 30, compared with 1,101 stores a year earlier.

During the quarter, Trent added 17 Zudio stores and 10 Westside outlets. This compared with 40 Zudio and 13 Westside store additions during the corresponding quarter last year.

The slower pace of additions comes as apparel retailers navigate uneven discretionary demand while competition in India’s fashion and lifestyle market continues to intensify.

Goldman Sachs Raises Trent Target Price

Global brokerage Goldman Sachs said Trent’s Q2 revenue growth was ahead of its estimates and noted an improvement in sales productivity on a sequential basis.

According to the brokerage, sales per store declined 1.7% in Q2, improving from a 5.6% decline in Q1.

Goldman Sachs subsequently raised its Trent share price target to ₹3,010 from ₹2,960, citing stronger-than-expected revenue growth.

Macquarie Sees Improvement in Same-Store Sales

Macquarie expects Trent’s momentum in same-store sales growth to improve from the levels seen in Q1.

The improvement in store productivity is an important factor for Trent as the company continues to expand its retail footprint. Investors are likely to track whether higher revenue growth can be sustained alongside the company’s ongoing store additions.

Citi Flags Competition and Margin Risks

Citi also said Trent’s Q2 revenue exceeded its expectations and highlighted that the decline in revenue per square foot was the slowest in five quarters.

However, the brokerage remained cautious about the outlook. It pointed to the continuing weakness in revenue productivity, along with increasing competition, store cannibalisation and potential margin pressure from higher input costs.

These factors could become increasingly important as Trent expands its store network across India’s competitive apparel retail market.

Trent Store Expansion Continues

Trent added around 250 Westside and Zudio stores during FY26, followed by another 27 outlets in Q2 FY27.

As of September 30, the company had 1,342 stores, up significantly from 1,101 stores a year earlier.

The pace and productivity of future expansion will remain key indicators for investors, particularly as the company balances store growth with same-store sales and profitability.

Trent Share Price: Key Levels to Watch

At ₹2,865, Trent shares were trading sharply higher on October 6 following the company’s Q2 revenue update.

The stock’s intraday high of ₹2,909 and low of ₹2,782.30 indicate significant trading activity following the results.

Going ahead, investors are likely to focus on same-store sales growth, revenue per store, store additions, competitive intensity and margins.

Trent Stock Performance — October 6

Particular Price / Change Current Price — 11:30 AM ₹2,865 Change +₹285 / +11.05% Previous Close ₹2,580 Open ₹2,800 Intraday High ₹2,909 Intraday Low ₹2,782.30

Trent Shares: What Investors Should Watch

Trent’s strong Q2 revenue growth has renewed investor interest in the stock, with Goldman Sachs raising its target price and brokerages noting an improvement in sales productivity.

However, the next leg of the company’s growth will depend on whether it can maintain same-store sales momentum while expanding its store network.

Competition, store cannibalisation, revenue productivity and input-cost inflation will remain key risks to watch as Trent continues to scale its Westside and Zudio businesses.

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