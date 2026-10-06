Jio Platforms IPO 2026: ₹33,000 Crore Issue, October 21 Opening Date, GMP Rises to ₹160

6 Oct 2026 , 11:05 AM
Jio Platforms IPO 2026: Reliance Industries-backed Jio Platforms is set to enter India’s primary market with a mega initial public offering that could raise around $3.8 billion, or more than ₹33,000 crore, making it the country’s largest IPO if completed at the reported size.
According to a Reuters report, the Jio Platforms IPO is expected to open on October 21, 2026, with the shares likely to list on October 28. The company is reportedly targeting a valuation of around $143–146 billion, or more than ₹12 lakh crore.
The IPO would mark the first public issue from the Reliance Group in nearly two decades and bring one of India’s largest digital and consumer-facing businesses to the listed market.
|Particulars
|Details
|IPO Opening Date
|October 21, 2026
|Expected Listing Date
|October 28, 2026
|IPO Size
|Around $3.8 billion / ₹33,000+ crore
|Expected Valuation
|$143–146 billion
|Fresh Issue
|Up to 27 crore equity shares
|Post-Issue Stake
|Around 2.9%
|Price Band
|To be announced
|Lot Size
|To be announced
|Listing
|NSE and BSE
|GMP
|₹160
|SEBI Observation Letter
|Issued in August 2026
The final price band, lot size and other detailed issue terms are yet to be announced.
The Jio Platforms IPO GMP stood at ₹160 on Monday, rising from ₹145 and ₹120 in the previous two sessions.
The increase in the grey market premium suggests strong unofficial investor interest ahead of the IPO. However, GMP is not an official indicator of the IPO’s listing price or future performance and can change significantly before listing.
A large portion of the IPO proceeds is expected to be used to repay debt owed by Jio’s telecom division.
The proposed fresh issue comprises up to 27 crore equity shares, which would account for approximately 2.9% of the post-issue paid-up equity capital.
The capital-raising exercise is therefore expected to strengthen the group’s balance sheet while providing Jio Platforms with a public-market valuation.
Jio Platforms operates across a broad digital ecosystem built around telecom and technology services.
Its businesses span digital services, artificial intelligence, cloud and enterprise network solutions, giving the company exposure to several of India’s fastest-growing technology segments.
The company also has strategic backing from global technology giants, including Meta and Google, which have invested in Jio Platforms.
If the reported issue size of around $3.8 billion is completed, the Jio Platforms IPO would surpass Hyundai Motor India’s $2.9 billion IPO in 2024 to become India’s largest IPO.
The proposed issue also comes shortly after the successful public-market debut of the National Stock Exchange of India, which raised around $2.3 billion through its IPO before listing in September 2026.
The scale of these transactions highlights the increasing depth of India’s equity capital markets and the growing pipeline of large companies preparing to list.
Jio Platforms has reportedly conducted investor meetings across major global financial centres, including the US, UK, Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore.
The international roadshow is expected to help the company engage with global institutional investors ahead of the issue.
The Jio Platforms IPO comes at a time when India’s primary market is witnessing significant activity.
India recorded its highest-ever IPO proceeds for the April–September period in 2026, while nearly 250 companies are reportedly in the pipeline to raise a combined ₹4.65 lakh crore, or around $48 billion, through IPOs.
A successful Jio Platforms listing could further strengthen India’s position as one of the world’s most active IPO markets.
The proposed IPO is significant not only because of its size but also because of the company it would bring to India’s public markets.
Jio Platforms combines a large telecom-linked consumer base with businesses spanning AI, cloud, digital services and enterprise technology. Its listing would give public-market investors direct exposure to one of Reliance’s most strategically important growth platforms.
It would also mark a major capital-markets milestone for the Reliance Group, nearly two decades after its last IPO.
Source: Reuters
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