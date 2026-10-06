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Jio Platforms IPO 2026: ₹33,000 Crore Issue, October 21 Opening Date, GMP Rises to ₹160

6 Oct 2026 , 11:05 AM

Jio Platforms IPO 2026: Reliance Industries-backed Jio Platforms is set to enter India’s primary market with a mega initial public offering that could raise around $3.8 billion, or more than ₹33,000 crore, making it the country’s largest IPO if completed at the reported size.

According to a Reuters report, the Jio Platforms IPO is expected to open on October 21, 2026, with the shares likely to list on October 28. The company is reportedly targeting a valuation of around $143–146 billion, or more than ₹12 lakh crore.

The IPO would mark the first public issue from the Reliance Group in nearly two decades and bring one of India’s largest digital and consumer-facing businesses to the listed market.

Jio Platforms IPO Date and Key Details

Particulars Details
IPO Opening Date October 21, 2026
Expected Listing Date October 28, 2026
IPO Size Around $3.8 billion / ₹33,000+ crore
Expected Valuation $143–146 billion
Fresh Issue Up to 27 crore equity shares
Post-Issue Stake Around 2.9%
Price Band To be announced
Lot Size To be announced
Listing NSE and BSE
GMP ₹160
SEBI Observation Letter Issued in August 2026

The final price band, lot size and other detailed issue terms are yet to be announced.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today

The Jio Platforms IPO GMP stood at ₹160 on Monday, rising from ₹145 and ₹120 in the previous two sessions.

The increase in the grey market premium suggests strong unofficial investor interest ahead of the IPO. However, GMP is not an official indicator of the IPO’s listing price or future performance and can change significantly before listing.

Jio Platforms IPO: Where Will the Money Go?

A large portion of the IPO proceeds is expected to be used to repay debt owed by Jio’s telecom division.

The proposed fresh issue comprises up to 27 crore equity shares, which would account for approximately 2.9% of the post-issue paid-up equity capital.

The capital-raising exercise is therefore expected to strengthen the group’s balance sheet while providing Jio Platforms with a public-market valuation.

What Does Jio Platforms Do?

Jio Platforms operates across a broad digital ecosystem built around telecom and technology services.

Its businesses span digital services, artificial intelligence, cloud and enterprise network solutions, giving the company exposure to several of India’s fastest-growing technology segments.

The company also has strategic backing from global technology giants, including Meta and Google, which have invested in Jio Platforms.

Jio Platforms IPO to Become India’s Biggest IPO

If the reported issue size of around $3.8 billion is completed, the Jio Platforms IPO would surpass Hyundai Motor India’s $2.9 billion IPO in 2024 to become India’s largest IPO.

The proposed issue also comes shortly after the successful public-market debut of the National Stock Exchange of India, which raised around $2.3 billion through its IPO before listing in September 2026.

The scale of these transactions highlights the increasing depth of India’s equity capital markets and the growing pipeline of large companies preparing to list.

Jio Platforms IPO Roadshow

Jio Platforms has reportedly conducted investor meetings across major global financial centres, including the US, UK, Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The international roadshow is expected to help the company engage with global institutional investors ahead of the issue.

India’s IPO Market Sees Strong Pipeline

The Jio Platforms IPO comes at a time when India’s primary market is witnessing significant activity.

India recorded its highest-ever IPO proceeds for the April–September period in 2026, while nearly 250 companies are reportedly in the pipeline to raise a combined ₹4.65 lakh crore, or around $48 billion, through IPOs.

A successful Jio Platforms listing could further strengthen India’s position as one of the world’s most active IPO markets.

Jio Platforms IPO: Why It Matters

The proposed IPO is significant not only because of its size but also because of the company it would bring to India’s public markets.

Jio Platforms combines a large telecom-linked consumer base with businesses spanning AI, cloud, digital services and enterprise technology. Its listing would give public-market investors direct exposure to one of Reliance’s most strategically important growth platforms.

It would also mark a major capital-markets milestone for the Reliance Group, nearly two decades after its last IPO.

Source: Reuters

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. The views and investment recommendations mentioned in the article are reported by investment experts, analysts, broking houses, rating agencies and other market professionals in their own capability and do not represent the views of Indiainfoline/IIFL Capital website or its management. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BiggestIPOIndia
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOIndia
  • #JioIPO
  • #JioIPO2026
  • #JioIPODate
  • #JioIPOGMP
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