Cupid Share Price Today: Stock Hits Record High After Nifty Smallcap 250 Inclusion; $10 Million Inflow Seen

Cupid Share Price Today: Shares of Cupid Limited continued their strong run on October 7, rising nearly 6% and hitting a fresh record high after the stock was included in the Nifty Smallcap 250 index as part of the benchmark’s semi-annual rejig.

Cupid shares gained 5.95% to ₹343.50 on the NSE at 12:50 PM, after touching an intraday high of ₹344.90. The stock opened at ₹325, compared with the previous close of ₹324.20, and traded between ₹325 and ₹344.90 during the session.

The rally marks the second consecutive session of gains for Cupid. The stock had surged 8.88% in the previous session.

Cupid Shares Enter Nifty Smallcap 250

Cupid’s inclusion in the Nifty Smallcap 250 index is the key trigger behind the latest buying interest.

According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the index inclusion could lead to passive fund inflows of around $10 million into Cupid shares.

Index additions can attract demand from passive funds and exchange-traded products that track the benchmark, potentially providing additional buying support for the stock.

Cupid Share Price Hits Record High

Cupid shares touched a fresh record high of ₹344.90 on October 7, extending an already sharp rally.

From ₹86.34 on April 7, 2026, to ₹324.20 on October 6, the stock had gained around 275.49% in six months, based on NSE historical data.

Cupid has also delivered approximately 195% returns year-to-date, while its one-year gain stands at around 622%.

The sharp appreciation has made Cupid one of the stronger performers in the small-cap segment this year.

Cupid Technical Analysis: Stock Breaks Out

The stock had spent around two months consolidating in the ₹255–₹295 range before breaking out on strong volumes.

The breakout has strengthened the technical setup, with analysts tracking the ₹335–₹350 zone as the next potential upside area.

On the downside, ₹275, which is around the stock’s 20-day exponential moving average (EMA), has emerged as an important support level.

A sustained move above the current record high could keep momentum intact, while a break below the ₹275 zone could lead to increased profit booking.

Cupid Q1 FY27 Results Show Strong Growth

The company’s strong stock performance also comes against the backdrop of robust financial results.

Cupid’s net profit surged 194.14% year-on-year to ₹44.15 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹15.01 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from sales increased 158.73% YoY to ₹154.72 crore, compared with ₹59.80 crore in Q1 FY26.

The sharp increase in both revenue and profit has strengthened investor expectations around the company’s growth trajectory.

Cupid Raises FY27 Revenue and Profit Guidance

Cupid has raised its guidance for FY27, targeting revenue of ₹725–750 crore and net profit of ₹210–225 crore.

The company has also outlined an ambitious longer-term growth trajectory, with revenue guidance of:

Financial Year Revenue Guidance FY27 ₹725–750 crore FY28 ₹1,085 crore FY29 ₹1,500 crore

The guidance points to continued expansion in the company’s business over the next few years, although actual performance will depend on execution and market conditions.

What Does Cupid Do?

Cupid manufactures and markets a range of healthcare, personal-care and FMCG products.

Its portfolio includes male and female condoms, water-based personal lubricants and IVD kits, along with FMCG products such as deodorants, perfumes, hair oil, body oils and petroleum jelly.

The company has been expanding beyond its traditional condom business, with its broader product portfolio providing additional avenues for revenue growth.

Cupid Share Price: Key Levels to Watch

Particular Level Current Price — 12:50 PM ₹343.50 Change +5.95% Previous Close ₹324.20 Open ₹325 Intraday High ₹344.90 Intraday Low ₹325 Potential Target Zone ₹335–₹350 Key Support ₹275

Cupid Shares: What Investors Should Watch

Cupid’s latest rally has been supported by multiple factors — its inclusion in the Nifty Smallcap 250, potential passive inflows, a strong technical breakout and robust Q1 FY27 earnings.

The company’s upgraded FY27 guidance and longer-term revenue targets have added to the growth narrative.

However, after a gain of more than 600% over the past year, the stock is also trading at substantially higher levels than earlier in 2026. Investors will therefore be watching whether the company can deliver on its aggressive growth targets while the stock sustains its technical momentum.

For now, ₹344.90 remains the immediate record-high level, while ₹275 is the key support zone identified by technical analysts.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. The views and investment recommendations mentioned in the article are reported by investment experts, analysts, broking houses, rating agencies and other market professionals in their own capability and do not represent the views of Indiainfoline/IIFL Capital website or its management. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.