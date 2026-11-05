Diwali is an exciting time to kick off a new season of celebrations, good fortune and new beginnings. This is also an exciting time for the Indian stock markets as it gives us the opportunity to trade during Muhurat Trading. Each year on Diwali Muhurat Trading takes place.

This year, Muhurat Trading will be held on Sunday, November 8th, 2026. The National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) would all conduct special trading sessions. While many investors use this time to begin their new year with a share purchase and investment journey, it is important to know how the market will function and what obligations there are to settle and risks involved.

All You Need To Know About Muhurat Trading 2026

What Is Muhurat Trading & Samvat?

Muhurat Trading is a special trading session held on Diwali on the Indian stock exchanges. Muhurat means a good time to start something important. Muhurat Trading is linked to the Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth and good fortune. Investors and traders often buy shares during this time as it is considered a symbolic time to welcome new finances. It is also the start of the new Samvat, which refers to a year in the Hindu calendar. Samvat is commonly associated with Vikram Samvat within the Indian financial market. Muhurat Trading has special trading times. Whilst it is not as long as usual, it is popular amongst retail investors, institutional investors and experienced traders.

Important Dates & Times For Muhurat Trading 2026

Muhurat Trading 2026 will take place across the NSE, BSE and MCX on Sunday, November 8th. Special trading dates have been announced for the equity, derivatives, commodity derivatives & corporate bonds.

Below is a table showing the important dates and times.

Market segment / activity Date Timings (IST) Block Deal Window 11/08/26 1:50 PM – 2:05 PM Pre-open order entry 11/08/26 2:05 PM – 2:15 PM Pre-open order matching 11/08/26 2:15 PM – 2:17 PM Buffer period 11/08/26 2:17 PM – 2:20 PM Equity continuous trading 11/08/26 Starts at 2:20 PM CAS reference price calculation 11/08/26 3:15 PM – 3:20 PM CAS order entry 11/08/26 3:20 PM – 3:30 PM CAS order matching 11/08/26 3:30 PM – 3:35 PM Post-close session 11/08/26 3:50 PM – 4:00 PM Futures and options 11/08/26 2:20 PM – 3:40 PM Commodity derivatives 11/08/26 2:20 PM – 3:30 PM Corporate bonds 11/08/26 2:05 PM – 3:00 PM

All trades made during Muhurat Trading will incur settlement obligations.

Note: Different exchanges will have different times for trading. Please check the latest information from the NSE, BSE & MCX.

What Happens During Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat Trading happens during special times.

Investors and traders can participate in the stock market during this time. The trading is similar to usual however the times are different.

During Muhurat Trading:

Buying/Selling Shares Investors can buy/sell shares listed on the stock exchanges. Many investors traditionally buy shares during this time as it is a symbolic time to welcome new fortunes in the new Samvat year.

Trading Different Market Segments

Special sessions will take place on the futures & options, commodity derivatives and corporate bonds.

Retail & Institutional Investors

Individual and institutional investors can participate. Experienced traders may want to execute trades whilst new investors may want to start investing.

Settlement Obligations

Any trades executed will incur settlement obligations. Investors should make sure they understand what these are and that they have enough money/securities to do so.

Market Activity

The amount of time Muhurat Trading is open will be less than usual. This can cause more activity within the market and price movements.

Who Can Trade During Muhurat Trading?

Eligible market participants can trade during Muhurat Trading. This includes retail investors, traders, HNIs and institutional investors. Anyone holding an active Demat & trading account with a registered stockbroker can participate in the equity trading session.

Depending on the investor, they may want to do different things:

First Time Investors: If you are wanting to start investing in the stock market, this is a great time to buy your first shares.

Existing Investors: Take the time to review your portfolio, asset allocation and consider new investments based on your financial goals.

Traders: Take the opportunity to trade in the equity, futures & options.

Long Term Investors: Investors with a long term outlook may wish to build up positions in fundamentally strong companies.

Make sure your broker has turned on the correct market segments and check the times.

Why Is It Considered Lucky To Invest/Trade During Samvat?

Diwali is a celebration of overcoming darkness with light and kicking off a new season of good fortune. It is also associated with Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth. This is reflected in the stock market during Muhurat Trading. Many investors will buy shares during this time as this is considered a lucky time to welcome the new Samvat year. There are many reasons why it is still considered important to invest/trade:

Starting Off The Financial Year

Muhurat Trading is the beginning of a new Samvat. Buying shares during this time is seen to be a positive way to start the year.

Muhurat Trading is the beginning of a new Samvat. Buying shares during this time is seen to be a positive way to start the year. Tradition

Many investors within Indian families and businesses will buy shares during Diwali. It is a long standing tradition.

Many investors within Indian families and businesses will buy shares during Diwali. It is a long standing tradition. Getting Started With Investing

This is a great time to get started with investing if you have been thinking about it. It will also put more focus on being financially aware and planning.

This is a great time to get started with investing if you have been thinking about it. It will also put more focus on being financially aware and planning. Reviewing Your Financial Goals

You can use the start of Samvat to review your investment portfolio and see how you can adjust your financial goals.

You can use the start of Samvat to review your investment portfolio and see how you can adjust your financial goals. Positive Outlook

Due to Muhurat Trading being associated with good fortune and new beginnings it is a symbolic time to invest and show your positive outlook for the year.

However, just because it is a lucky time to trade doesn’t mean you will make gains. You should always consider your research, financial goals and risk tolerance when making any investment decisions.

What Should You Consider During Muhurat Trading?

Whilst Muhurat Trading is a special time to invest, it is important to invest responsibly. Due to the reduced time and increased activity within the market price movements can occur.

Things to consider:

Trading Times

Each market segment will have different times. Please check the relevant exchange circular and your brokers notifications to see what time you can trade.

Do Your Research

Don’t just buy a stock because it’s considered a lucky time to invest. Make sure you do your due diligence and analyse the fundamentals, performance, business model, growth and value of the company.

Market Volatility

As there is less time to trade there may be increased buying and selling. This can cause price movements. Do not indulge in any unsolicited stock calls or investment advise.

Always check for credibility.

Consider Your Goals You need to make sure any purchase is aligned to your financial objectives, investment window and risk profile. You must treat any stock you purchase during Muhurat Trading in the same way as you would during a normal trading session.

Settlement Obligations

Any trades you make will incur settlement obligations. Make sure you have enough money/securities to complete your trades.

Derivatives

Futures & Options carry market risk and can cause large losses. Make sure you understand the contract, margin requirements and what risks are involved.

Don’t Expect Profits

Muhurat Trading is based on tradition. Just because it is a lucky time to trade doesn’t mean you will make profits. Make sure you make decisions based on your research and personal financial circumstances.

Happy Diwali & Prosperous Samvat 2083!

We hope you have a wonderful time celebrating Diwali and the start of Samvat 2083. Make sure your decisions are informed, well planned and long term. We wish you and your family a very happy Diwali and a prosperous Samvat 2083!