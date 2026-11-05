5 Nov 2026 , 01:36 PM
Diwali is an exciting time to kick off a new season of celebrations, good fortune and new beginnings. This is also an exciting time for the Indian stock markets as it gives us the opportunity to trade during Muhurat Trading. Each year on Diwali Muhurat Trading takes place.
This year, Muhurat Trading will be held on Sunday, November 8th, 2026. The National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) would all conduct special trading sessions. While many investors use this time to begin their new year with a share purchase and investment journey, it is important to know how the market will function and what obligations there are to settle and risks involved.
Muhurat Trading is a special trading session held on Diwali on the Indian stock exchanges. Muhurat means a good time to start something important. Muhurat Trading is linked to the Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth and good fortune. Investors and traders often buy shares during this time as it is considered a symbolic time to welcome new finances. It is also the start of the new Samvat, which refers to a year in the Hindu calendar. Samvat is commonly associated with Vikram Samvat within the Indian financial market. Muhurat Trading has special trading times. Whilst it is not as long as usual, it is popular amongst retail investors, institutional investors and experienced traders.
Muhurat Trading 2026 will take place across the NSE, BSE and MCX on Sunday, November 8th. Special trading dates have been announced for the equity, derivatives, commodity derivatives & corporate bonds.
Below is a table showing the important dates and times.
|Market segment / activity
|Date
|Timings (IST)
|Block Deal Window
|11/08/26
|1:50 PM – 2:05 PM
|Pre-open order entry
|11/08/26
|2:05 PM – 2:15 PM
|Pre-open order matching
|11/08/26
|2:15 PM – 2:17 PM
|Buffer period
|11/08/26
|2:17 PM – 2:20 PM
|Equity continuous trading
|11/08/26
|Starts at 2:20 PM
|CAS reference price calculation
|11/08/26
|3:15 PM – 3:20 PM
|CAS order entry
|11/08/26
|3:20 PM – 3:30 PM
|CAS order matching
|11/08/26
|3:30 PM – 3:35 PM
|Post-close session
|11/08/26
|3:50 PM – 4:00 PM
|Futures and options
|11/08/26
|2:20 PM – 3:40 PM
|Commodity derivatives
|11/08/26
|2:20 PM – 3:30 PM
|Corporate bonds
|11/08/26
|2:05 PM – 3:00 PM
All trades made during Muhurat Trading will incur settlement obligations.
Note: Different exchanges will have different times for trading. Please check the latest information from the NSE, BSE & MCX.
Muhurat Trading happens during special times.
Investors and traders can participate in the stock market during this time. The trading is similar to usual however the times are different.
During Muhurat Trading:
Buying/Selling Shares Investors can buy/sell shares listed on the stock exchanges. Many investors traditionally buy shares during this time as it is a symbolic time to welcome new fortunes in the new Samvat year.
Trading Different Market Segments
Special sessions will take place on the futures & options, commodity derivatives and corporate bonds.
Retail & Institutional Investors
Individual and institutional investors can participate. Experienced traders may want to execute trades whilst new investors may want to start investing.
Settlement Obligations
Any trades executed will incur settlement obligations. Investors should make sure they understand what these are and that they have enough money/securities to do so.
Market Activity
The amount of time Muhurat Trading is open will be less than usual. This can cause more activity within the market and price movements.
Eligible market participants can trade during Muhurat Trading. This includes retail investors, traders, HNIs and institutional investors. Anyone holding an active Demat & trading account with a registered stockbroker can participate in the equity trading session.
Depending on the investor, they may want to do different things:
Make sure your broker has turned on the correct market segments and check the times.
Diwali is a celebration of overcoming darkness with light and kicking off a new season of good fortune. It is also associated with Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth. This is reflected in the stock market during Muhurat Trading. Many investors will buy shares during this time as this is considered a lucky time to welcome the new Samvat year. There are many reasons why it is still considered important to invest/trade:
However, just because it is a lucky time to trade doesn’t mean you will make gains. You should always consider your research, financial goals and risk tolerance when making any investment decisions.
Whilst Muhurat Trading is a special time to invest, it is important to invest responsibly. Due to the reduced time and increased activity within the market price movements can occur.
Things to consider:
Trading Times
Each market segment will have different times. Please check the relevant exchange circular and your brokers notifications to see what time you can trade.
Do Your Research
Don’t just buy a stock because it’s considered a lucky time to invest. Make sure you do your due diligence and analyse the fundamentals, performance, business model, growth and value of the company.
Market Volatility
As there is less time to trade there may be increased buying and selling. This can cause price movements. Do not indulge in any unsolicited stock calls or investment advise.
Always check for credibility.
Consider Your Goals You need to make sure any purchase is aligned to your financial objectives, investment window and risk profile. You must treat any stock you purchase during Muhurat Trading in the same way as you would during a normal trading session.
Settlement Obligations
Any trades you make will incur settlement obligations. Make sure you have enough money/securities to complete your trades.
Derivatives
Futures & Options carry market risk and can cause large losses. Make sure you understand the contract, margin requirements and what risks are involved.
Don’t Expect Profits
Muhurat Trading is based on tradition. Just because it is a lucky time to trade doesn’t mean you will make profits. Make sure you make decisions based on your research and personal financial circumstances.
Happy Diwali & Prosperous Samvat 2083!
We hope you have a wonderful time celebrating Diwali and the start of Samvat 2083. Make sure your decisions are informed, well planned and long term. We wish you and your family a very happy Diwali and a prosperous Samvat 2083!
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