AI or Artificial Intelligence is no more only a TV or Movie plot. It is real. More than real, it has now become an everyday tool. A tool so powerful that it has held people wondering – what the future holds? But before we start picturing the future of Humanity, let’s come back to reality and check what is really happening in the AI Space. So, the latest report is Anthropic filing its IPO papers. After only 5 years of service, this AI company is already going public. But as it goes public, much attention is now shifted to the numbers it presented. Let’s break these numbers down and understand what each number stands for, and how to judge them.

Let’s start from the beginning..

Anthropic PBC (note this PBC will discuss later what it means and why it is an important term), the company behind Claude, was founded in January 2021, by seven former OpenAI employees including CEO Dario Amodei and his sister Daniela Amodei. The founders created Anthropic with a focus on developing advanced AIs.

As you may know – running a AI company requires a lot of capital. Why? Because AI isn’t just a software running inside computers. It is a product of enormous computing infrastructure, specialised chips, data centres, electricity and high-performance servers to train and operate AI models. And to start with – Anthropic initially received $124 million in funding with some notable early investors including Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of now defunct crypto exchange FTX.

However, after FTX went bankrupt, their investment became part of the bankruptcy estate. Therefore in 2024 Anthropic sold their stake for around $1.3 billion resulting in them making $800 million in profit.

Since its founding, Anthropic has become one of the most watched companies in the AI industry globally. This is due to them seeing increased adoption of their Claude AI. They have seen incredible growth in their revenue. From only $41 million in 2023 their revenue rocketed to $386 million in 2024 and then $4.6 billion in 2025. In 2026 the company saw an incredible surge in their revenue with them making $16.3 billion in the first 6 months of 2026.

Period Revenue 2023 $41 million 2024 $386 million 2025 $4.6 billion First half of 2026 $16.3 billion

However, this growth has not come without cost. As they are developing, training and using advanced AIs, they require a huge amount of computing power. For every time someone uses Claude they are using computing power. Anthropic uses computing infrastructure provided by tech companies like Amazon and Google. Effectively they are leasing computing power. This means they could experience incredible revenue growth but this will also result in higher costs. As reported in their IPO papers filed with SEC, the company made a loss of around $42 billion in 2025.

Claude’s growth puts pressure on traditional software businesses

Anthropic has big plans for the future.

They launched Claude Cowork, an innovative tool to help users automate tasks in the office in January 2026. They have since launched plugins which integrate Claude into more than 10 industries. This has caused some concern for investors. If companies can use AI tools to do tasks, that were traditionally done by specific software products, then companies within these sectors could face increased competition and pressure on their price. This is when the market reacted badly. Software companies lost around $285 billion. Interestingly, concerns over disruption caused by AI didn’t affect Anthropic’s popularity. They raised $30 billion in February 2026 with a valuation of $380 billion.

Conflict with the US Government

Anthropic have had some conflict with the US Government. They have refused to let their AI be used for mass surveillance of US citizens or autonomous weapons that can select and shoot targets independently. This conflict escalated on the 27th February 2026 when the Pentagon listed Anthropic as a supply chain risk. Whilst this does raise concerns around their relationship with the Government, it doesn’t seem to have a huge financial impact. Less than 2% of their revenue comes from Government related businesses.

But how did Anthropic made a loss of $80.7 Billion?

Now, this is where everyone has their eyes glued to. One of the most discussed topics of the IPO papers was the number $80.7 Billion that attracted the investor spotlight. And why shouldn’t it?

In its filings, Anthropic said it made $16.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2026 but also made a loss of $80.7 billion. The loss figures are not twice or thrice bigger than the revenue numbers, but are actually huge. However, this loss isn’t actually as bad as it sounds.

Let’s simplify – Anthropic said that a large portion of this reported $80.7 Billion loss was due to accounting adjustments. What does this mean? When companies such as Amazon and Google invested in Anthropic, certain arrangements involved commitments to issue shares at a later date. As Anthropic’s valuation increased, the accounting value of these future share commitments also increased. Under the applicable accounting treatment, this increase in the value of the company’s obligations had to be recognised as a loss in its financial statements. The reported breakdown highlights the difference between the accounting loss and the actual cost of running the business.

Particulars Amount Total reported loss $80.7 billion Accounting-related loss $72.4 billion Operating loss from selling Claude Approximately $700 million

So, in reality, Anthropic’s actual loss from service expenditure accounts for $700 million. So around $72.4 billion of their loss was due to non-cash accounting. This is important as it doesn’t mean Anthropic has lost $80.7 billion in cash. Interestingly, Amazon reported over $60 billion in gains from these arrangements. As the value of the investment related agreements increased, it showed up as a loss for Anthropic but a gain for Amazon.

And, a better thing – Anthropic sits over a large amount of cash in hand with around $132 billion.

But if everything looks good, why are investors worried?

The $900.9 billion question – Massive computing commitments

Whilst their loss of $80.7 billion has grabbed attention, there is one specific number that has raised even bigger concern. And that number is bigger too. It is $900.9 Billion.

Anthropic has signed long-term agreements with technology companies to secure computing power and infrastructure. These agreements include minimum spending requirements, which means that the company must make payments even if it does not use all the computing capacity it has booked.

As of and after September 30, 2026, Anthropic had committed to spending approximately $900.9 billion on computing infrastructure and related resources.

Here’s how these payments are spread out:

$70.7 billion is due over the next 12 months.

$451.6 billion is expected to be spent before December 31, 2030.