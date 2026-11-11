Tata Steel Share Price Rises 2.15%: India Operations, Q2 Results and Brokerage Outlook

Tata Steel shares were one of the best performers in the Nifty 50, gaining 2.15% to hit 188.83 by 12:25 PM on Wednesday November 11, 2026. The stock opened at 186.40 before hitting 189.68 and then falling to 185.52. It had closed at 184.85 in the previous session.

The shares have gained 3.4% in 2026, far better than the Nifty 50 which has lost around 3% of its value. The company has a market cap of around 2.35 lakh crore.

Brokers are optimistic for Tata’s domestic operations as they are performing well. However, concerns are present due to continued losses in the UK and uncertainty from European earnings.

Tata Steel Q2 FY27: Net Profit 16.2% Higher

Tata Steel posted a 16.2% increase in net profits to 3700 crore in the September quarter. This compares to 3183 crore in the previous year.

Revenue across the group was up 11.5% to 65436 crore. EBITDA was up 17% to 10665 crore.

Financial metric Q2 FY27 Year-ago quarter YoY change Net profit ₹3,700 crore ₹3,183 crore +16.2% Revenue ₹65,436 crore — +11.5% EBITDA ₹10,665 crore — +17%

Steel production was up to 8.07 million tonnes compared to 7.73 million tonnes. However delivery volumes were down slightly to 7.92 million tonnes.

Domestically, Tata Steel continued to perform well with steel production and sales volumes up by 9% and 8%.

EBITDA was up by 4% to 13462 per tonne. However, in India EBITDA per tonne was down 7% to 17790 due to higher raw materials.

Volumes are helping Tata Steel domestically.

Europe: Netherlands Performed Well But UK Seeing Greater Losses

Tata Steel Europe showed mixed performance.

Netherlands performed well with EBITDA rising to 6085 per tonne due to the positive impact of plant restart. However, losses grew in the UK. EBITDA losses were 720 crore in the quarter, up from 340 the last quarter due to lower volumes and tighter steel spreads.

Losses remain a concern in the UK and there is uncertainty from European earnings.

Tata Steel Share Price: Key Risks

While brokers are optimistic for improved margins in India, the company will be affected by how well they perform in Europe.

Investors will be watching;

If Tata Steel can maintain margins in India given that volumes and operations are improving while raw materials are getting more expensive.

If they can cut losses in the UK.

Uncertainty around European earnings could affect consolidated margins.

Risk: Captive Iron Ore

Tata Steel are seeing some support from their domestic operations, however the level of improvement from Europe will determine if they see consolidated margins.

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