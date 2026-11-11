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Cochin Shipyard Share Price Falls 6.46% After Q2 FY27 Net Profit Drops to ₹54 Crore

11 Nov 2026 , 12:54 PM

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd witnessed a sharp drop in its shares, declining as much as 6.46 percent to hit Rs 1206.70 on NSE on Wednesday Nov 11, 2026. The decline in the shares comes after the company reported a 50 percent drop in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter of Fy27.

The stock opened at Rs 1200 and hit a high of Rs 1222 and low of Rs 1186.50. This was against its last closing price of Rs 1290.

The company saw a fall in profits despite an increase in revenues as expenses were higher, and operating profit and EBITDA margins fell.

Cochin Shipyard Q2 FY27 Results: Net Profit Drops 50 Percent

Cochin Shipyard reported a 50% fall in net profit to Rs 54 crore for Q2 FY27 from Rs 108 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 12% YoY to Rs 1249 crore from Rs 1119 crore. However, total expenses rose to Rs 1257 crore from Rs 1096 crore. EBITDA fell 31% to Rs 51 crore from Rs 74 crore in the previous quarter. EBITDA margin fell to 4.04% from 6.57%.

Cochin Shipyard Q2 FY27 Financial Performance

Financial metric Q2 FY27 Q2 FY26
Net profit ₹54 crore ₹108 crore
Revenue from operations ₹1,249 crore ₹1,119 crore
Total expenses ₹1,257 crore ₹1,096 crore
EBITDA ₹51 crore ₹74 crore
EBITDA margin 4.04% 6.57%

Cochin Shipyard declares interim dividend of Rs 3

The interim dividend of Rs 3 stands for a 60% dividend for FY27. The board has set the record date as November 16, 2026. The dividend will be paid on December 9, 2026.

Cochin Shipyard FY27 Outlook: Revenue to Increase by 12-15 Percent

The company expects to see a 12% increase in revenues for the year. Revenues may increase by even 15%.

The company said they expect EBITDA margins to be around 14% for FY27 compared to 16% in FY26. The company has given an outlook for EBITDA margins for FY27:

Segment FY27 EBITDA Margin guidance

Business segment FY27 EBITDA margin guidance
Shipbuilding 10–12%
Ship repair 22–24%
Overall company Around 14%

This indicates that the company is expecting a lower EBITDA margin for FY27.

Order book

Cochin Shipyard have an order book of around Rs 22000 crore. They are also L1 for orders of around Rs 5000 crore for next generation survey vessels. This is a large order and it will be interesting to see how they do in executing these and make a profit. Cochin Shipyard stock has not done well recently. The stock has fallen 23% year to date, 2% in the last one month and 29% in the last six months. The stock reached a high of Rs 1842.80 on May 8, 2026. However, the stock has had a fall to reach a low of Rs 1101.20 on October 27, 2026. The current market cap for the company is around Rs 31898.54 crore.

Stock performance indicator Details
Year-to-date change -23%
One-month change -2%
Six-month change -29%
52-week high ₹1,842.80
Date of 52-week high May 8, 2026
52-week low ₹1,101.20
Date of 52-week low October 27, 2026
Market capitalisation ₹31,898.54 crore

What’s Next for Cochin Shipyard?

Cochin Shipyard has not performed well in Q2 FY27. Despite revenues increasing the company is seeing pressure on profits. Total expenses were higher and EBITDA fell. Operating margins were lower.

Looking ahead it will be interesting to see if the company can increase their operating margins, hit their expected revenues growth and execute their large order book. The outlook for margins in ship building and repairs are also key indicators.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

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  • #CochinShipyardQ2Results
  • #CochinShipyardSharePrice
  • #Q2FY27Results
  • #ShipbuildingStocks
  • #StockMarketToday
  • IndianStockMarket
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