Kalyan Jewellers shares surge 10% as Q2 profit jumps 64%

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Kalyan Jewellers’ shares jumped 10% after the company reported a 63.6% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 to Rs 427 crore. This includes the gain on sale of non-core land. Growth in profit excluding this gain would have been higher.

Key Takeaways

Revenue from operations increased 31.4% to Rs 10,323 crores.

Exceptional gain of Rs 73 crore has been recognized in the current quarter on account of sale of non-core land parcel.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin edged down to 6.25% from 6.33% a year earlier.

For the first half of fiscal 2027, consolidated net profit rose 48% to Rs 776 crore from Rs 525 crore a year earlier.

Kalyan Jewellers reports Rs 427 crore second-quarter profit on Rs 10,323 crore revenue

Kalyan Jewellers reported consolidated net profit of Rs 427 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, compared with Rs 260.51 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 31.4% year on year to Rs 10,323 crore from Rs 7,856 crore, the company said.

Kalyan Jewellers shares rise 10% to Rs 672

Kalyan Jewellers shares were trading at Rs 673.50 up 10.23% on NSE as of 12:29 PM on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The stock had previously closed at 611 apiece, while it hit a high of 689.00 and low of 620.00 during the day.

Rs 73 crore land-sale gain lifts reported profit as margin slips

The quarterly profit included an exceptional gain of Rs 73 crore from the sale of a non-core land parcel, according to Kalyan Jewellers.

Excluding the land-sale gain, profit was approximately Rs 354 crore, representing an increase of nearly 36% year on year, the company said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 29.7% year on year to Rs 644.7 crore.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin was 6.25%, compared with 6.33% a year earlier, despite the 31.4% increase in revenue.

Kalyan Jewellers reports 48% first-half profit growth

For the first half of fiscal 2027, consolidated net profit rose 48% to Rs 776 crore from Rs 525 crore in the first half of fiscal 2026, Kalyan Jewellers reported.

Revenue for the first half of fiscal 2027 rose 38% to Rs 20,912 crore from Rs 15,125 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers management said it was encouraged by growth during Navratri and Dhanteras and expressed confidence about demand during the ongoing festive and wedding season.

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