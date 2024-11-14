Apollo Tyres Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
351.62
1,063.05
581.38
867.31
Depreciation
-823.91
-713.37
-620.7
-364.38
Tax paid
-89.28
-329.21
-72.76
-244.92
Working capital
-1,287.24
1,224.37
-1,136.49
256.87
Other operating items
Operating
-1,848.82
1,244.83
-1,248.57
514.87
Capital expenditure
2,365.6
1,618.36
4,569.07
1,248.94
Free cash flow
516.77
2,863.19
3,320.49
1,763.81
Equity raised
18,602.94
16,327.46
14,501.34
12,039.23
Investing
365.48
90.27
-568.9
1,579.11
Financing
1,326.51
2,258.1
2,914.77
2,245.25
Dividends paid
0
0
171.62
171.61
Net in cash
20,811.71
21,539.02
20,339.33
17,799.02
In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Apollo Tyres Limited stock closed around ₹476 on November 14, 2024. This is a total of 4.2 % surge than the previous close.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
The company's revenue from operations increased by 1.4%, reaching ₹6,334.9 Crore compared to ₹6,244.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.