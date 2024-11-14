iifl-logo-icon 1
Apollo Tyres Ltd Cash Flow Statement

500.75
(-2.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Tyres Ltd

Apollo Tyres FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

351.62

1,063.05

581.38

867.31

Depreciation

-823.91

-713.37

-620.7

-364.38

Tax paid

-89.28

-329.21

-72.76

-244.92

Working capital

-1,287.24

1,224.37

-1,136.49

256.87

Other operating items

Operating

-1,848.82

1,244.83

-1,248.57

514.87

Capital expenditure

2,365.6

1,618.36

4,569.07

1,248.94

Free cash flow

516.77

2,863.19

3,320.49

1,763.81

Equity raised

18,602.94

16,327.46

14,501.34

12,039.23

Investing

365.48

90.27

-568.9

1,579.11

Financing

1,326.51

2,258.1

2,914.77

2,245.25

Dividends paid

0

0

171.62

171.61

Net in cash

20,811.71

21,539.02

20,339.33

17,799.02

Apollo Tyres : related Articles

Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

14 Nov 2024|10:29 PM

In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Apollo Tyres Limited stock closed around ₹476 on November 14, 2024. This is a total of 4.2 % surge than the previous close.

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit falls 24%

Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit falls 24%

8 Aug 2024|03:17 PM

The company's revenue from operations increased by 1.4%, reaching ₹6,334.9 Crore compared to ₹6,244.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

