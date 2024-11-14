iifl-logo-icon 1
Apollo Tyres Ltd Shareholding Pattern

462
(-2.86%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Apollo Tyres Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0.41%

0.41%

0.41%

0.41%

0.41%

Indian

36.93%

36.93%

36.93%

36.92%

36.92%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

41.67%

41.15%

41.71%

41.55%

41.41%

Non-Institutions

20.96%

21.48%

20.93%

21.09%

21.24%

Total Non-Promoter

62.64%

62.64%

62.64%

62.65%

62.65%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.41%

Foreign: 0.41%

Indian: 36.93%

Non-Promoter- 41.67%

Institutions: 41.67%

Non-Institutions: 20.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Apollo Tyres: Related NEWS

Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

14 Nov 2024|10:29 PM

In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Apollo Tyres Limited stock closed around ₹476 on November 14, 2024. This is a total of 4.2 % surge than the previous close.

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit falls 24%

Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit falls 24%

8 Aug 2024|03:17 PM

The company's revenue from operations increased by 1.4%, reaching ₹6,334.9 Crore compared to ₹6,244.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

