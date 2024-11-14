Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0.41%
0.41%
0.41%
0.41%
0.41%
Indian
36.93%
36.93%
36.93%
36.92%
36.92%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
41.67%
41.15%
41.71%
41.55%
41.41%
Non-Institutions
20.96%
21.48%
20.93%
21.09%
21.24%
Total Non-Promoter
62.64%
62.64%
62.64%
62.65%
62.65%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Apollo Tyres Limited stock closed around ₹476 on November 14, 2024. This is a total of 4.2 % surge than the previous close.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
The company's revenue from operations increased by 1.4%, reaching ₹6,334.9 Crore compared to ₹6,244.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
