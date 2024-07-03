iifl-logo-icon 1
Apollo Tyres Ltd Half Yearly Results

485.25
(-2.58%)
Jan 8, 2025|11:19:54 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

12,771.88

12,853.57

12,524.15

12,670.08

11,898.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12,771.88

12,853.57

12,524.15

12,670.08

11,898.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

52.68

92.88

61.06

46.33

17.59

Total Income

12,824.55

12,946.45

12,585.2

12,716.41

11,915.64

Total Expenditure

11,030.33

10,669.38

10,338.3

10,758.26

10,496.22

PBIDT

1,794.23

2,277.07

2,246.91

1,958.15

1,419.41

Interest

226.7

237.68

268.26

280.99

250.25

PBDT

1,567.53

2,039.39

1,978.65

1,677.16

1,169.17

Depreciation

745.37

755.6

722.23

726.87

692.27

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

109.15

226.3

194.58

178.32

72.37

Deferred Tax

113.56

206.79

190.67

82.88

47.77

Reported Profit After Tax

599.46

850.71

871.16

689.09

356.76

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

599.46

850.71

871.16

689.09

356.76

Extra-ordinary Items

-33.24

-51.9

-17.62

22.58

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

632.7

902.61

888.78

666.51

356.76

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.44

13.39

13.72

10.85

5.62

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

63.51

63.51

63.51

63.51

63.51

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.04

17.71

17.94

15.45

11.92

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

4.69

6.61

6.95

5.43

2.99

Apollo Tyres: Related NEWS

Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

14 Nov 2024|10:29 PM

In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Apollo Tyres Limited stock closed around ₹476 on November 14, 2024. This is a total of 4.2 % surge than the previous close.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Read More
Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit falls 24%

Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit falls 24%

8 Aug 2024|03:17 PM

The company's revenue from operations increased by 1.4%, reaching ₹6,334.9 Crore compared to ₹6,244.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Read More

