Apollo Tyres Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
12,771.88
12,853.57
12,524.15
12,670.08
11,898.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,771.88
12,853.57
12,524.15
12,670.08
11,898.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
52.68
92.88
61.06
46.33
17.59
Total Income
12,824.55
12,946.45
12,585.2
12,716.41
11,915.64
Total Expenditure
11,030.33
10,669.38
10,338.3
10,758.26
10,496.22
PBIDT
1,794.23
2,277.07
2,246.91
1,958.15
1,419.41
Interest
226.7
237.68
268.26
280.99
250.25
PBDT
1,567.53
2,039.39
1,978.65
1,677.16
1,169.17
Depreciation
745.37
755.6
722.23
726.87
692.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
109.15
226.3
194.58
178.32
72.37
Deferred Tax
113.56
206.79
190.67
82.88
47.77
Reported Profit After Tax
599.46
850.71
871.16
689.09
356.76
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
599.46
850.71
871.16
689.09
356.76
Extra-ordinary Items
-33.24
-51.9
-17.62
22.58
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
632.7
902.61
888.78
666.51
356.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.44
13.39
13.72
10.85
5.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
63.51
63.51
63.51
63.51
63.51
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.04
17.71
17.94
15.45
11.92
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
4.69
6.61
6.95
5.43
2.99
In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Apollo Tyres Limited stock closed around ₹476 on November 14, 2024. This is a total of 4.2 % surge than the previous close.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
The company's revenue from operations increased by 1.4%, reaching ₹6,334.9 Crore compared to ₹6,244.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
