Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|400
|₹0.050%
|22,1000%
|-
|-
|420
|₹0.050%
|5,1000%
|-
|-
|430
|₹0.050%
|1,42,8000%
|-
|-
|435
|₹2.50%
|1,7000%
|-
|-
|440
|₹0.050%
|74,8000%
|00%
|₹94.80%
|445
|₹0.40%
|3,4000%
|-
|-
|450
|₹0.050%
|2,15,9000%
|-
|-
|455
|₹0.70%
|6,8000%
|-
|-
|460
|₹0.050%
|1,71,7000%
|-
|-
|465
|₹1.050%
|10,2000%
|54,4000%
|₹44.950%
|470
|₹0.050%
|1,03,7000%
|11,9000%
|₹6138.63%
|475
|₹0.05-50%
|17,000-70.58%
|37,4004.76%
|₹5654.05%
|480
|₹0.1-33.33%
|2,90,700-1.72%
|22,1000%
|₹30.40%
|485
|₹0.05-66.66%
|61,200-2.70%
|44,2000%
|₹45.7511.04%
|490
|₹0.05-50%
|1,68,300-9.17%
|22,1000%
|₹31.550%
|495
|₹0.05-50%
|69,7000%
|68,000-13.04%
|₹36.355.2%
|500
|₹0.05-66.66%
|2,24,400-10.81%
|47,6000%
|₹29.40%
|505
|₹0.05-50%
|1,15,600-11.68%
|1,13,900-22.09%
|₹24.5-5.58%
|510
|₹0.1-33.33%
|3,19,600-7.84%
|1,36,000-2.43%
|₹2311.65%
|515
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,46,200-10.41%
|2,60,100-16.39%
|₹1710.03%
|520
|₹0.05-50%
|5,18,500-9.49%
|1,80,200-18.46%
|₹10-9.09%
|525
|₹0.05-90.9%
|1,46,200-19.62%
|1,90,400-27.27%
|₹6.5-12.16%
|530
|₹0.05-97.67%
|2,05,700-18.79%
|2,09,100-5.38%
|₹0.1-97.84%
|535
|₹0.05-98.85%
|1,03,700-31.46%
|3,48,500-51.07%
|₹0.05-98.43%
|540
|₹4-48.71%
|1,76,800-25.71%
|2,21,000-35%
|₹0.05-97.56%
|545
|₹8.25-27.31%
|78,2000%
|8,36,400-51.33%
|₹0.05-96.66%
|550
|₹14.5-9.65%
|1,20,700-5.33%
|2,26,100-37.85%
|₹0.05-94.73%
|555
|₹19.85.6%
|68,0000%
|5,83,100-42.92%
|₹0.05-91.66%
|560
|₹25.5-3.22%
|88,4000%
|1,27,500-29.90%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|565
|₹31.23.65%
|27,2000%
|2,38,000-22.22%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|570
|₹33.5-10.66%
|47,600-6.66%
|64,600-13.63%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|575
|₹38.9-27.15%
|17,0000%
|5,01,500-9.50%
|₹0.05-80%
|580
|₹31.85-3.04%
|42,5000%
|51,000-25%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|585
|₹38.650%
|22,1000%
|2,63,500-4.90%
|₹0.05-75%
|590
|₹54.050%
|18,7000%
|22,100-13.33%
|₹0.05-92.85%
|595
|₹72.70%
|1,7000%
|2,51,600-3.26%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|600
|₹65.25-6.78%
|6,8000%
|11,9000%
|₹0.10%
|605
|-
|-
|2,92,4000%
|₹0.050%
|610
|-
|-
|-
|-
|615
|₹90.050%
|1,7000%
|2,72,0000%
|₹0.050%
|620
|-
|-
In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Apollo Tyres Limited stock closed around ₹476 on November 14, 2024. This is a total of 4.2 % surge than the previous close.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
The company's revenue from operations increased by 1.4%, reaching ₹6,334.9 Crore compared to ₹6,244.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
