iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Tyres Ltd

Apollo Tyres Ltd Option Chain

462
(-2.86%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--400₹0.050%22,1000%
--420₹0.050%5,1000%
--430₹0.050%1,42,8000%
--435₹2.50%1,7000%
--440₹0.050%74,8000%
00%₹94.80%445₹0.40%3,4000%
--450₹0.050%2,15,9000%
--455₹0.70%6,8000%
--460₹0.050%1,71,7000%
--465₹1.050%10,2000%
54,4000%₹44.950%470₹0.050%1,03,7000%
11,9000%₹6138.63%475₹0.05-50%17,000-70.58%
37,4004.76%₹5654.05%480₹0.1-33.33%2,90,700-1.72%
22,1000%₹30.40%485₹0.05-66.66%61,200-2.70%
44,2000%₹45.7511.04%490₹0.05-50%1,68,300-9.17%
22,1000%₹31.550%495₹0.05-50%69,7000%
68,000-13.04%₹36.355.2%500₹0.05-66.66%2,24,400-10.81%
47,6000%₹29.40%505₹0.05-50%1,15,600-11.68%
1,13,900-22.09%₹24.5-5.58%510₹0.1-33.33%3,19,600-7.84%
1,36,000-2.43%₹2311.65%515₹0.05-66.66%1,46,200-10.41%
2,60,100-16.39%₹1710.03%520₹0.05-50%5,18,500-9.49%
1,80,200-18.46%₹10-9.09%525₹0.05-90.9%1,46,200-19.62%
1,90,400-27.27%₹6.5-12.16%530₹0.05-97.67%2,05,700-18.79%
2,09,100-5.38%₹0.1-97.84%535₹0.05-98.85%1,03,700-31.46%
3,48,500-51.07%₹0.05-98.43%540₹4-48.71%1,76,800-25.71%
2,21,000-35%₹0.05-97.56%545₹8.25-27.31%78,2000%
8,36,400-51.33%₹0.05-96.66%550₹14.5-9.65%1,20,700-5.33%
2,26,100-37.85%₹0.05-94.73%555₹19.85.6%68,0000%
5,83,100-42.92%₹0.05-91.66%560₹25.5-3.22%88,4000%
1,27,500-29.90%₹0.05-87.5%565₹31.23.65%27,2000%
2,38,000-22.22%₹0.05-83.33%570₹33.5-10.66%47,600-6.66%
64,600-13.63%₹0.05-83.33%575₹38.9-27.15%17,0000%
5,01,500-9.50%₹0.05-80%580₹31.85-3.04%42,5000%
51,000-25%₹0.05-66.66%585₹38.650%22,1000%
2,63,500-4.90%₹0.05-75%590₹54.050%18,7000%
22,100-13.33%₹0.05-92.85%595₹72.70%1,7000%
2,51,600-3.26%₹0.05-66.66%600₹65.25-6.78%6,8000%
11,9000%₹0.10%605--
2,92,4000%₹0.050%610--
--615₹90.050%1,7000%
2,72,0000%₹0.050%620--

Apollo Tyres: Related NEWS

Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|10:29 PM

In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Apollo Tyres Limited stock closed around ₹476 on November 14, 2024. This is a total of 4.2 % surge than the previous close.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Read More
Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit falls 24%

Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit falls 24%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2024|03:17 PM

The company's revenue from operations increased by 1.4%, reaching ₹6,334.9 Crore compared to ₹6,244.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Tyres Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.