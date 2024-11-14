Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.4
6.55
10.01
12.59
Op profit growth
-7.98
46.04
16
-10.68
EBIT growth
-19.47
95.55
-29.86
-23.62
Net profit growth
82.34
-26.48
-34.18
-34.13
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.28
16.08
11.73
11.12
EBIT margin
6.19
9.26
5.04
7.91
Net profit margin
3.04
2.01
2.91
4.87
RoCE
6.33
8.36
4.91
8.69
RoNW
1.37
0.81
1.2
2.12
RoA
0.77
0.45
0.7
1.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.06
5.51
8.33
12.65
Dividend per share
3.25
3.5
3
3
Cash EPS
-11.98
-15.19
-11.56
2.29
Book value per share
185.04
180.17
173.58
170.9
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.99
40.6
9.52
21.77
P/CEPS
-15.94
-14.72
-6.85
119.96
P/B
1.03
1.24
0.45
1.61
EV/EBIDTA
6.71
6.62
5.37
11.2
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
51.45
28
Tax payout
-24.49
-18.05
-12.33
-28.49
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
29.9
24.34
26.54
31.51
Inventory days
65.11
68.45
68.76
68.75
Creditor days
-70.02
-75.1
-67.19
-63.17
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.92
-3.63
-2.93
-7.21
Net debt / equity
0.5
0.45
0.6
0.41
Net debt / op. profit
2.32
1.85
3.13
2.45
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-59.12
-54
-55.58
-56.57
Employee costs
-12.28
-14.44
-15.2
-14.53
Other costs
-16.29
-15.47
-17.47
-17.76
In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Apollo Tyres Limited stock closed around ₹476 on November 14, 2024. This is a total of 4.2 % surge than the previous close.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
The company's revenue from operations increased by 1.4%, reaching ₹6,334.9 Crore compared to ₹6,244.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
