Apollo Tyres Ltd Balance Sheet

462
(-2.86%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.51

63.51

63.51

63.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10,375.91

9,536.81

9,454.96

9,409.05

Net Worth

10,439.42

9,600.32

9,518.47

9,472.56

Minority Interest

Debt

3,662.96

4,569.2

4,937.93

4,881.64

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2,029.09

1,884.2

1,446.28

1,323.16

Total Liabilities

16,131.47

16,053.72

15,902.68

15,677.36

Fixed Assets

11,486.33

11,948.42

12,377.37

11,264.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,919.47

2,823.06

2,865.27

2,499.79

Deferred Tax Asset Net

574.94

789.08

740.95

649.79

Networking Capital

645.98

-17.5

-606.32

-136.55

Inventories

2,322.73

2,276.87

2,463.89

2,076.6

Inventory Days

61.38

64.59

Sundry Debtors

1,859.44

1,588.39

1,542.3

732.04

Debtor Days

38.42

22.77

Other Current Assets

951.19

961.06

794.6

1,190.69

Sundry Creditors

-2,219.3

-2,590.41

-3,021.26

-2,312.79

Creditor Days

75.27

71.94

Other Current Liabilities

-2,268.07

-2,253.41

-2,385.85

-1,823.09

Cash

504.76

510.66

525.43

1,400.25

Total Assets

16,131.49

16,053.72

15,902.7

15,677.37

Apollo Tyres : related Articles

Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

14 Nov 2024|10:29 PM

In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Apollo Tyres Limited stock closed around ₹476 on November 14, 2024. This is a total of 4.2 % surge than the previous close.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Read More
Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit falls 24%

Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit falls 24%

8 Aug 2024|03:17 PM

The company's revenue from operations increased by 1.4%, reaching ₹6,334.9 Crore compared to ₹6,244.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Read More

