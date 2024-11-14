Apollo Tyres Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.51
63.51
63.51
63.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10,375.91
9,536.81
9,454.96
9,409.05
Net Worth
10,439.42
9,600.32
9,518.47
9,472.56
Minority Interest
Debt
3,662.96
4,569.2
4,937.93
4,881.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2,029.09
1,884.2
1,446.28
1,323.16
Total Liabilities
16,131.47
16,053.72
15,902.68
15,677.36
Fixed Assets
11,486.33
11,948.42
12,377.37
11,264.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,919.47
2,823.06
2,865.27
2,499.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
574.94
789.08
740.95
649.79
Networking Capital
645.98
-17.5
-606.32
-136.55
Inventories
2,322.73
2,276.87
2,463.89
2,076.6
Inventory Days
61.38
64.59
Sundry Debtors
1,859.44
1,588.39
1,542.3
732.04
Debtor Days
38.42
22.77
Other Current Assets
951.19
961.06
794.6
1,190.69
Sundry Creditors
-2,219.3
-2,590.41
-3,021.26
-2,312.79
Creditor Days
75.27
71.94
Other Current Liabilities
-2,268.07
-2,253.41
-2,385.85
-1,823.09
Cash
504.76
510.66
525.43
1,400.25
Total Assets
16,131.49
16,053.72
15,902.7
15,677.37
In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Apollo Tyres Limited stock closed around ₹476 on November 14, 2024. This is a total of 4.2 % surge than the previous close.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
The company's revenue from operations increased by 1.4%, reaching ₹6,334.9 Crore compared to ₹6,244.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.