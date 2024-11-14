Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14,649.4
11,733.4
11,062.02
10,299.69
yoy growth (%)
24.85
6.06
7.4
15.28
Raw materials
-9,991.91
-6,940.06
-6,837.5
-6,545.45
As % of sales
68.2
59.14
61.81
63.54
Employee costs
-1,024.01
-910.9
-826.11
-709.67
As % of sales
6.99
7.76
7.46
6.89
Other costs
-2,202.68
-1,848.11
-2,005.51
-1,797.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.03
15.75
18.12
17.44
Operating profit
1,430.79
2,034.32
1,392.88
1,247.38
OPM
9.76
17.33
12.59
12.11
Depreciation
-823.91
-713.37
-620.7
-364.38
Interest expense
-382.15
-379.41
-225.69
-137.54
Other income
126.89
121.52
34.89
121.84
Profit before tax
351.62
1,063.05
581.38
867.31
Taxes
-89.28
-329.21
-72.76
-244.92
Tax rate
-25.39
-30.96
-12.51
-28.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
262.33
733.83
508.62
622.38
Exceptional items
-1.26
-11.01
0
0
Net profit
261.06
722.82
508.62
622.38
yoy growth (%)
-63.88
42.11
-18.27
-22.46
NPM
1.78
6.16
4.59
6.04
In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Apollo Tyres Limited stock closed around ₹476 on November 14, 2024. This is a total of 4.2 % surge than the previous close.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
The company's revenue from operations increased by 1.4%, reaching ₹6,334.9 Crore compared to ₹6,244.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
