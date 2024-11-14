iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Apollo Tyres Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

504.35
(0.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:54:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Tyres Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

14,649.4

11,733.4

11,062.02

10,299.69

yoy growth (%)

24.85

6.06

7.4

15.28

Raw materials

-9,991.91

-6,940.06

-6,837.5

-6,545.45

As % of sales

68.2

59.14

61.81

63.54

Employee costs

-1,024.01

-910.9

-826.11

-709.67

As % of sales

6.99

7.76

7.46

6.89

Other costs

-2,202.68

-1,848.11

-2,005.51

-1,797.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.03

15.75

18.12

17.44

Operating profit

1,430.79

2,034.32

1,392.88

1,247.38

OPM

9.76

17.33

12.59

12.11

Depreciation

-823.91

-713.37

-620.7

-364.38

Interest expense

-382.15

-379.41

-225.69

-137.54

Other income

126.89

121.52

34.89

121.84

Profit before tax

351.62

1,063.05

581.38

867.31

Taxes

-89.28

-329.21

-72.76

-244.92

Tax rate

-25.39

-30.96

-12.51

-28.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

262.33

733.83

508.62

622.38

Exceptional items

-1.26

-11.01

0

0

Net profit

261.06

722.82

508.62

622.38

yoy growth (%)

-63.88

42.11

-18.27

-22.46

NPM

1.78

6.16

4.59

6.04

Apollo Tyres : related Articles

Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|10:29 PM

In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Apollo Tyres Limited stock closed around ₹476 on November 14, 2024. This is a total of 4.2 % surge than the previous close.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Read More
Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit falls 24%

Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit falls 24%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2024|03:17 PM

The company's revenue from operations increased by 1.4%, reaching ₹6,334.9 Crore compared to ₹6,244.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Tyres Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.