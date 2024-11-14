|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|APOLLO TYRES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter/ half year ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|APOLLO TYRES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Un-audited Financial Results RESULTS - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR JUN 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|APOLLO TYRES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results Dividend Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 7th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|APOLLO TYRES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter/nine months period ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Apollo Tyres Limited stock closed around ₹476 on November 14, 2024. This is a total of 4.2 % surge than the previous close.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
The company's revenue from operations increased by 1.4%, reaching ₹6,334.9 Crore compared to ₹6,244.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.