Apollo Tyres Ltd Board Meeting

454.75
(0.43%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Apollo Tyres CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
APOLLO TYRES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter/ half year ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
APOLLO TYRES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Un-audited Financial Results RESULTS - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR JUN 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20247 May 2024
APOLLO TYRES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results Dividend Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 7th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
APOLLO TYRES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter/nine months period ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

Apollo Tyres: Related News

Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 164%, Revenue Rises to ₹6,280 Crore

14 Nov 2024|10:29 PM

In the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Apollo Tyres Limited stock closed around ₹476 on November 14, 2024. This is a total of 4.2 % surge than the previous close.

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit falls 24%

Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit falls 24%

8 Aug 2024|03:17 PM

The company's revenue from operations increased by 1.4%, reaching ₹6,334.9 Crore compared to ₹6,244.6 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

