Intellect Design Arena Ltd AGM

900.4
(0.50%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Intellect Design CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Jun 20249 May 2024
Intellect Design Arena Limited has informed the exchange regarding outcome of board meeting held on May 09, 2024 and recommended final dividend amongst other business items The Notice of the 13th Annual General Meeting scheduled on 26th June, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. (IST) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024) The tenure of M/s. S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company has expired at the conclusion of the 13th Annual General Meeting held and concluded today, June 26, 2024 Intellect Design Arena Limited has informed the exchange regarding proceedings of the 13th Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-2024 held on June 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.06.2024) Intellect Design Arena Limited has informed the exchange regarding e-Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 13th Annual General Meeting held on June 26, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024)

