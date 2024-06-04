|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|4 Jun 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Thursday June 20 2024 to Wednesday June 26 2024 (both days inclusive). Record Date is Wednesday June 19 2024 for the purpose of AGM to be held on June 26 2024 and payment of dividend if declared in the AGM. Rs.3.5000 per share(70%)Final Dividend& A.G.M. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 04.06.2024)
