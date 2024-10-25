iifl-logo-icon 1
Intellect Design Arena Ltd Board Meeting

Intellect Design CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
Intellect Design Arena Limited has informed the exchange on the outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 06, 2024
Board Meeting25 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
Intellect Design Arena Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024 Intellect Design Arena Limited has informed the exchange on Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
Intellect Design Arena Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and inter-alia any other business. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 26, 2024 Financials quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 202429 Apr 2024
Intellect Design Arena Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 and recommendation of final dividend, if any, for FY 2023-2024. Intellect Design Arena Limited has informed the exchange regarding outcome of board meeting held on May 09, 2024 and recommended final dividend amongst other business items (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202410 Jan 2024
Intellect Design Arena Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and inter-alia any other business. Intellect Design Arena Limited has informed the exchange regarding change in venue of the Board Meeting to be held on 25-01-2024 to the registered office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024) Intellect Design Arena Limited has informed the exchange regarding outcome of Board Meeting to consider and approve inter-alia the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results Intellect Design Arena Limited has informed the exchange regarding submission of financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)

