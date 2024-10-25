Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

Intellect Design Arena Limited has informed the exchange on the outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 06, 2024

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Intellect Design Arena Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024 Intellect Design Arena Limited has informed the exchange on Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Intellect Design Arena Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and inter-alia any other business. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 26, 2024 Financials quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Intellect Design Arena Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 and recommendation of final dividend, if any, for FY 2023-2024. Intellect Design Arena Limited has informed the exchange regarding outcome of board meeting held on May 09, 2024 and recommended final dividend amongst other business items (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024