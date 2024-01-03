Table of Content
The number of retail investors has increased tremendously over the last few years, driving the stock market volume by a significant margin. However, investors who are entering the market know that it is vital to know the stock market to make profits and mitigate losses. An investor should learn about a depository and its effect on the stock market operations among various stock market jargon.Find out all about it in this guide.
A depository is a space where an asset is held for storage and safety. An example of a depository may be a bank, financial institution, or organisation aiming to hold assets in dematerialised form. They interact with their clients through DPs (Depository Participants), also called stockbrokers. A depository provides security and liquidity to the held assets and ensures smooth investor transactions.
In financial terms, a depository is an entity that holds financial securities in a dematerialised form. Earlier, securities were issued and transacted in physical form. Depositories maintained manual records on a leaf of paper for transferring securities. With the advent of technology, securities are stored in an electronic format with a depository. The depository is also responsible for maintaining ownership records and facilitating the trading of such securities.
In India, the Depository Act of 1996 regulates the establishment and operation of a depository. SEBI is the governing body and regulates the functioning of any depository. NSDL and CDSL are the two major depositories in India.
The National Stock Exchange promotes the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Industrial Development Bank of India, and Unit Trust of India. Furthermore, the Bombay Stock Exchange, the State Bank of India, and the Bank of India promote the Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL).
Depositories are indispensable in modern financial systems, ensuring the smooth functioning of securities markets. Below is a detailed explanation of their essential roles:
A depository participant (DP) acts as a depository agent and links the investor and the depository.
To avail of depository services, an investor must open a Demat account using a Demat account app.
Opening a Demat account with IIFL Capital Services Limited that offers highly competitive prices and unique features is simple:
Currently, it is almost impossible to transact in listed securities without a Demat account, even more so without a depository. The benefits of a depository cannot be overemphasised, and each investor must maintain a Demat account for investing.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Yes, you can convert your delivery order to intraday. However, you should do it on the same day and before the closing of the market.
Delivery traders make money by buying securities at a lower price and selling them after the credit of the securities in their Demat account. It is usually done after T+2 days.
Yes, you can sell shares in a delivery order whenever you want. However, as the shares are credited after T+2 days, you can only sell them after the credit.
A depository in the demat system is an institution that electronically holds securities like shares and bonds on behalf of investors. It facilitates the safe custody of these securities, their transfer, and other related services, eliminating the need for physical certificates and streamlining transactions in financial markets.
India has two depositories: the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and the Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL). These entities are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and provide dematerialisation services, ensuring the efficient handling and settlement of securities transactions across the country.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.