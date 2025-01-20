iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Gold Prices Fall as Middle East Tensions Ease

20 Jan 2025 , 10:33 AM

Early Asian trading on Monday saw a decline in gold prices as investors anticipated Donald Trump’s inauguration and clarification on the objectives of the incoming administration, while lessening Middle East tensions restrained demand for safe haven assets.

Spot gold had dropped 0.4% to $2,690.81 an ounce. At $2,734.90, U.S. gold futures fell 0.5%

On Sunday, the first day of a truce that halted a 15-month-old conflict that has wreaked havoc on the Gaza Strip and stoked tensions in the Middle East, Israel freed 90 Palestinian captives and Hamas freed three Israeli hostages.

Trump’s inauguration later in the day was eagerly anticipated by market investors, and his extensive trade tariffs are predicted to intensify inflation and start trade wars, which might make metal a more alluring safe haven investment.

Although gold is employed as a hedge against inflation, its appeal is diminished by rising interest rates.

How vigorously the new administration implements Trump’s policy promises will determine the future course of interest rates in the United States.

A narrow majority of economists surveyed by Reuters predict that the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely maintain interest rates constant on January 29 and start cutting again in March.
In the last six weeks, gold inventories in warehouses permitted by COMEX have increased by a third as market participants sought supplies to protect themselves from potential Trump import duties.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • gold
  • Middle East
  • Trump Inauguration
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM
Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|10:46 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.