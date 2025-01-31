iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Gold Hits New High on Trump Tariff Worries; US Inflation in Focus

31 Jan 2025 , 09:42 AM

President Donald Trump reiterated his warning to Mexico and Canada on Thursday, announcing that the United States would impose a 25% tariff on their imports.

Since bullion is typically viewed as a hedge against price pressures and geopolitical instability, the safe-haven demand for it has increased as a result of Trump’s tariff plans, which are largely viewed as inflationary and might lead to trade wars.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,795.92 an ounce, up almost 1% for the week. Prices reached an all-time high of $2,799.71 earlier in the session.

Since late November, 12.9 million troy ounces of gold have been sent to COMEX-approved warehouses amid worries about Trump’s tariff intentions, increasing their storage levels by 73.5% to 30.4 million ounces, the largest level since July 2022.

Investors now await the December U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report due later in the day.

U.S. economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter, according to data released Thursday, but it was still strong enough for investors to anticipate that the Fed will only gradually decrease rates this year.

The Fed held interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, and Chair Jerome Powell stated that the timing of any rate reductions will depend on inflation and employment data.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • gold
  • inflation
  • Tariffs
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.